Here's what's going on with Vanderbilt football, which we detail our notebook just before the Ole Miss game.

Injuries are piling up for the Commodore defense (Chad Krockovver)

Zinn-Turner's 2019 finished before it starts

One reason for increased optimism for VU's 2019 defensive line was the addition of Marist transfer Eddie Zinn-Turner. VU hoped the 6-foot-1, 315-pound graduate transfer, who'd amassed 11 stops for loss over the last two seasons, would help now. But the graduate transfer, who had knee issues in fall camp and hasn't played yet, tweeted this earlier in the week:



In this life ain’t no telling what’s ahead of you.. pic.twitter.com/nSfgttGdUQ — EZT (@EddieZinnTurner) October 2, 2019

Zinn-Turner's injury leaves VU's defensive line a bit thinner. The Commodores are already without Malik Langham, as the NCAA (apparently) still hasn't ruled on his eligibility for this season. VU played seven true defensive linemen against Northern Illinois. That included Brandon Maddox (five snaps), Josiah Sa'o (four) and Rutger Reitmaier (three). Sao's snaps were his first of the season, while Reitmaier (13 vs. LSU) and Maddox (eight) saw fewer reps. (VU had 75 snaps vs. LSU, and 67 vs. NIU).

Two starters out in the secondary?

VU has been known to be coy with its depth charts at times, though lately, they're more a reflection of reality. And if that's true this week, then expect to see a pair of starters in corner D.C. Williams and safety Frank Coppet out this week. Neither were listed on the depth chart this week after both exited with apparent injuries in the NIU game. Redshirt freshman Brendon Harris, who was listed as a third-teamer last week, is listed as a co-starter with Tae Daley at Coppet's spot. Harris is listed first, which is usually a good indicator of who starts. Harris ranked third on the team with 60 snaps last week; he'd played 61 snaps, total, the previous three contests. That said, coach Derek Mason sounded more optimistic for Saturday. "Frank, obviously, was dinged up a little bit (vs. NIU)," Mason said on Tuesday. "Dontae Carriere-Williams... is questionable for this game. He's a little gimpy... but there's a lot to time between now and Saturday." Randall Haynie is listed as the starter at Williams's corner spot this week. Haynie had 59 snaps last week. On the other side, redshirt freshman B.J Anderson is listed ahead of grad transfer Cam Watkins (they're listed as co-starters) this week. Anderson out-snapped Watkins, 42-26, a week ago. As a result of the absences, corner Tre' Douglas is listed on the depth chart for the first time in his career. Douglas is the third corner behind Haynie.

Alston Orji on the outside looking in--for now

VU has also been banged-up at linebacker with Colin Anderson not having played a snap, and starter Feleti Afemui missing two games. Play on the inside has been uneven, at best. That's led to questions as to the whereabouts of redshirt freshman Alston Orji, who's was the highest-rated recruit on the roster coming out of high school. Mason was asked on Tuesday what Orji needs to do to see the field.

"Be a little better," he said. "Reality is, we don't give out playing time. They've got to earn it. That's not me calling players out. ... His little brother's had a chance to see the field. I think he'll have a chance to see the field as well. "It's got to be intentional work. He understands that. We've had that conversation. You can't just look at the athlete and say, 'Wow, he's a great physical specimen. There's got to be some IQ in it. He's smart, he can figure this thing out real fast. He's got to come on for the Commodores, because we need him."

