Notebook: Offensive line, depth-chart shuffles
Here's what's new and notable in and around Vanderbilt football as the Commodores prepare for Saturday's game with Northern Illinois.
Offensive line changes?
Offensive line was Vandy’s biggest concern coming into the season. Starting 0-3 was always a possibility even with a healthy line; without left tackle Devin Cochran—Vandy’s best lineman coming into the season—it became a reality, though Cochran’s presence wouldn’t have made a difference in winning or losing any of those, as it turned it.
However, Cochran’s presence going forward could make a huge difference—as might the fact that others stepped up and gave VU better play than anyone might have guessed in the first three games.
VU got good play out of right tackle Tyler Steen and left tackle Jonathan Stewart last week. Both are listed as starters this week, with Stewart ahead of Cochran in an “or” situation at left tackle.
That said, it’s hard to believe a fully-healthy Cochran won’t re-gain his expected place in the pecking order should he play this week—which wouldn’t be a surprise.
"We're finally going to be able settle into the offensive line," Mason hinted Monday. "It all starts up front. This is a line-of-scrimmage league. It's a line-of-scrimmage game. As long as your offensive rotation up front is minimal, you should see more consistency."
"Help is on the way, and I think we're going to be pretty good," he added later.
The question then becomes, would Mason perhaps move one of those tackles somewhere else, since play inside hasn’t been as solid?
“I could,” Mason answered, when asked on Tuesday. “Again, we’re going to get better really fast. Experience in the SEC—who would have thought that Tyler Steen and Jonathan Stewart would be able to hold up versus the level of competition we played in the first three games?
“That bodes well for us. Now, what we’ve got to do is keep those guys healthy. Now, we’ve got to get Sean McMoore back as well, which is outstanding, when you’re talking about your second center and a guy who can rotate at guard.”
Actually, four tackles have played well at some point this year, if you include Cole Clemens’s work against Georgia. But Clemens has always played inside at VU until then, and is listed as the starter at right guard, where he’ll probably stick.
Inside, VU seems committed to Grant Miller at center, and though Miller isn’t where he needs to be, he’s improved greatly since Week 1, when he had massive issues with snaps.
That leaves left guard as the biggest question. Saige Young is listed first in an “or” situation with Bryce Bailey, but Young had three costly penalties against Purdue, has never stayed healthy long, and has never consistently graded well.
So, maybe Bailey grabs the job.
Or, maybe VU moves Steen or Stewart inside; the 6-5 Steen, by virtue of being two inches shorter than Stewart, would seem the more likely candidate.
Skils are also something to consider. Steen has graded a “74” in run blocking, but just a “49” as a pass blocker, according to Pro Football Focus (please check out their excellent work at pff.com). Stewart has graded a “78” as a pass protector—thats best on the team so far—and “57” as a run blocker.
Young has graded a “64” as a run blocker this year, and Bailey, a “58.”
Ryley Guay questionable for Saturday
Kicker Ryley Guay, who’s hit all five extra points and all four field goals, came out of last week’s LSU game with an injury suffered on a kickoff. Javan Rice kicked the last point-after in his place.
"We'll see on Thursday. You kick early in the week, you kick late in the week. ... I'll catch him on Thursday and see how he's doing, but right now, he's day to day."
Fixing pass rush and coverage
The Commodores have given 46 points a game in their first three games. Seven did come as a result of a blocked punt, but under no circumstances has it been pretty.
Mason was asked about how he’d approach things going forward.
“I think everything factors into it,” he said. “Quarterback, what type of offense is it? What are they looking to do? What do the matchups look like? I hate to just talk about one, because that gets into game plan and scheme, and people understanding how you think about it. But I do believe it always centers around what your guys can do.
Last week. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow picked VU apart from start to finish, finding time to hit receivers downfield as VU failed to generate a steady pass rush and played too far off the ball. After the game, Mason thought VU had pressured and covered appropriately, but walked that back a bit on Tuesday.
“In looking at how much we pressured, I think we hit the quarterback” he said. “The idea to hit the quarterback. But at times we needed tighter coverage. … we’re going to tighten up some things."
Mason mentioned on Tuesday that VU was having issues with cohesiveness. The Commodores start 10 underclassmen on that side, seven of whom are starting full-time for the first time at VU.
“When you have guys that are playing together for the first time, guys are trying to trust where the other guys are going to be,” Mason said. “That chemistry takes just a little bit of time. It looks good in camp, but when you get guys playing with one another and things start to happen, do guys slide off of what they know… vs. trusting the training they’ve been given? “It’s a process. All we’re doing now is just tightening some things up, and that includes pressure and coverage and everything that goes along with it.”
Depth chart changes
On offense, wide receiver Chris Pierce is now listed ahead of Justice Shelton-Mosley. Running back Keyon Brooks is ahead of Ja’Veon Marlow; the two were in an “or” as backups to Ke’Shawn Vaughn a week ago.
Defensively, true freshman Daevion Davis is now listed ahead of Cameron Tidd in an “or” situation on the first team at defensive tackle. Last week, Davis was listed behind Drew Birchmaier at the other DT spot.
At inside linebacker, Caleb Peart is listed ahead of Dimitri Moore. The two were listed as co-starters last week, with Peart listed first. Neither saw the first snap last week as VU began the game in nickel, with defensive back Allan George starting at nickel.
Starting corner Cam Watkins is now listed first as a co-starter with B.J. Anderson after Watkins had that alone last week. Anderson out-snapped Watkins, 45-22, and graded higher (69 vs. 43) against LSU.
Tae Daley is listed ahead of Frank Coppet at one safety. That was an “or” situation last week, with Coppet getting his first snaps of the season. Daley out-snapped Coppet, 29-16.
Randall Haynie’s good game now has him listed as a co-starter at one corner, though he’s listed second behind D.C. Williams, who’s started all games at that position.
Last week’s depth chart was fairly predictive of how VU lined up. On defense, everything was as advertised. On offense, tight end Ben Bresnahan was the exception; VU started two tight ends and sat Shelton-Mosley to start the game.
Mahoney's star rising
The biggest playing-time surprise on defense this year has been freshman defensive back Jaylen Mahoney, who saw 15 snaps in the opener, 13 against Purdue and 39 against LSU. PFF has graded Mahoney as VU’s best defensive back (77.8) this season.
“We love who he is,” Mason said on Tuesday. “His mentality is that of a dog. He loves to hunt. He plays yard. The few mistakes he makes, he makes them fast.
“That’s what you like about young, good players. Guys that are hungry are going to make mistakes, but they’re going to get better. They’re not going to make the same mistake twice. … You’re going to see great football from him a lot over the next few years.”