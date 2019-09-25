Here's what's new and notable in and around Vanderbilt football as the Commodores prepare for Saturday's game with Northern Illinois.

Offensive line was Vandy’s biggest concern coming into the season. Starting 0-3 was always a possibility even with a healthy line; without left tackle Devin Cochran—Vandy’s best lineman coming into the season—it became a reality, though Cochran’s presence wouldn’t have made a difference in winning or losing any of those, as it turned it.

However, Cochran’s presence going forward could make a huge difference—as might the fact that others stepped up and gave VU better play than anyone might have guessed in the first three games.

VU got good play out of right tackle Tyler Steen and left tackle Jonathan Stewart last week. Both are listed as starters this week, with Stewart ahead of Cochran in an “or” situation at left tackle.

That said, it’s hard to believe a fully-healthy Cochran won’t re-gain his expected place in the pecking order should he play this week—which wouldn’t be a surprise.

"We're finally going to be able settle into the offensive line," Mason hinted Monday. "It all starts up front. This is a line-of-scrimmage league. It's a line-of-scrimmage game. As long as your offensive rotation up front is minimal, you should see more consistency."

"Help is on the way, and I think we're going to be pretty good," he added later.

The question then becomes, would Mason perhaps move one of those tackles somewhere else, since play inside hasn’t been as solid?

“I could,” Mason answered, when asked on Tuesday. “Again, we’re going to get better really fast. Experience in the SEC—who would have thought that Tyler Steen and Jonathan Stewart would be able to hold up versus the level of competition we played in the first three games?

“That bodes well for us. Now, what we’ve got to do is keep those guys healthy. Now, we’ve got to get Sean McMoore back as well, which is outstanding, when you’re talking about your second center and a guy who can rotate at guard.”

Actually, four tackles have played well at some point this year, if you include Cole Clemens’s work against Georgia. But Clemens has always played inside at VU until then, and is listed as the starter at right guard, where he’ll probably stick.

Inside, VU seems committed to Grant Miller at center, and though Miller isn’t where he needs to be, he’s improved greatly since Week 1, when he had massive issues with snaps.

That leaves left guard as the biggest question. Saige Young is listed first in an “or” situation with Bryce Bailey, but Young had three costly penalties against Purdue, has never stayed healthy long, and has never consistently graded well.

So, maybe Bailey grabs the job.

Or, maybe VU moves Steen or Stewart inside; the 6-5 Steen, by virtue of being two inches shorter than Stewart, would seem the more likely candidate.

Skils are also something to consider. Steen has graded a “74” in run blocking, but just a “49” as a pass blocker, according to Pro Football Focus (please check out their excellent work at pff.com). Stewart has graded a “78” as a pass protector—thats best on the team so far—and “57” as a run blocker.

Young has graded a “64” as a run blocker this year, and Bailey, a “58.”