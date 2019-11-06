Here's what's newsworthy in and around Vanderbilt football as the Commodores get set to travel to Florida this week.

Coach Derek Mason said on Tuesday that he didn’t expect either Riley Neal or Mo Hasan to be cleared from concussion protocol for the Florida game. Neal has started seven times, including last week’s loss at South Carolina (he left after the first possession) and Hasan started (and appeared) just once, that, the team’s lone Southeastern Conference win over Missouri.

And with that, VU will have a third-different starting quarterback this season.

‘l’ll be playing Deuce Wallace and Allan Walters. Those are our quarterbacks, and I’ll have a third ready to go,” Mason said on Tuesday.

Wallace went the distance against Carolina after Neal was hurt, while Walters—a redshirt freshman scholarship quarterback—has yet to take a snap this year.

What will that change?

“The offense changes just a little bit, because I think those guys have a little bit more mobility. … We’re going to have to tweak it just a little bit, but, the main frame of what we do is still there," Mason said. " With these guys, too… it gives us an opportunity, too, to take advantage of some other options in our offense.

“What we’ve got to be able to do is make sure it fits them, it fits our guys, it gets the ball to our playmakers. Obviously we’ve got to be able to run the ball, but throw the ball effectively in order to stay on the field and give ourselves a chance to score points.”

Walters never truly competed for the job in fall camp, and has been working with the scout team all year. On Tuesday, Mason was asked if Walters knows the offense well enough to play.

“He does, because a year ago, he was in a role where he was [getting regular practice reps],” Mason said. “The reality is, he’s gone through everything we’ve gone through in terms of adjustments, what we do, how we work. He’s been in the system long enough. He’s been through spring ball.

“The one thing I’ve seen in Allan through the last month is just how he’s competed. His energy level’s been through the roof. I think it was just confidence; you come to college trying to find your way, there’s guys ahead of you. You come in with a chip on your shoulder, and sometimes the chip gets knocked off, and you lose your confidence. For him, it’s been a year in the making, and when the light turned on, the light really turned on.”