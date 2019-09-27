Bob Narang of the Chicago Tribune answers six key questions about Northern Illinois as it prepares to play at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

1. Coach Derek Mason and Vanderbilt players couldn’t talk enough about Northern Illinois’ success over the last decade at Tuesday’s press conference. Is this NIU team more comparable to the ones that averaged 11.4 wins from 2010-14, or the ones that have averaged 7.3 in the four years since?

That's tough to say, mainly because we were just four games in the Thomas Hammock era. Since he's never been a head coach on any level, there's going to be an adjustment period, both in terms of his philosophy and his adapting to the pressures of responsibilities of being the head guy.

By my estimation, from watching them play, the Huskies are probably in the middle of those numbers. They don’t seem to have the potential to win 11 games, maybe closer to seven to nine.

2. Please give us an update on key injuries, suspensions, etc., or important players returning from such things.

The Huskies suffered some key losses — besides the big loss on the scoreboard — at Utah.

Senior linebacker Kyle Pugh, a vital part of the defense because of his athleticism and experience, was ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his shoulder.

Freshman cornerback Mark Aitken is also out for the season.

Defensive tackle Ben LeRoy and defensive end Quintin Wynee both missed the Nebraska game, but their status is unknown.

Linebacker Lance Deveauex remains sidelined with an injury.

3. Cal grad transfer Ross Bowers is NIU’s starter at quarterback. What does he do well, and where does he struggle?

Ross Bowers brings a different skill set to the offense. The Cal transfer is a key reason the Huskies have become more diversified on offense. Through three games this season, the Huskies have passed for 810 yards — against some quality competition, mainly. Last season, the Huskies didn’t reach that mark until their seventh game.

The biggest question — on offense at least — was would Hammock be favor a run oriented attack or be more diverse? His background — 1,000-yard rusher at NIU plus coaching running back for the Ravens — would suggest a preference to running the ball.

But the Huskies, partly due to falling behind against Utah and Nebraska, have only rushed for 231 yards this season. They have a good split — 92 rushing attempts and 113 passing. Bowers’ ability to stretch the defense and experience was one of the main reasons for earning the starting spot.

4. Vanderbilt has had fits stopping both the pass and the run, while NIU has had issues running the ball. How do you think the Huskies can best attack VU?

It’s often tough to judge NIU’s success on all three phases against Power Five schools. Although the Huskies have a recent history of quality wins over major conferences, the statistics of many individuals are often too tough to judge.

Right now, on paper, the Huskies had trouble running the ball. But they’ve played a top-notch defense in Utah, a motivated Nebraska squad looking to avenge a previous loss to the Huskies and now Vanderbilt.

Nothing against Vandy, but I expect the Huskies to try and establish the running game then attack via the air.

Coming into the season, the Huskies’ running attack was considered one of the strengths of the offense. When conference play starts, I expect the Huskies to put up some quality numbers running the ball.

5. On the other side, where does NIU seem most vulnerable to what VU can do?

Through the years, the MAC has produced numerous NFL players, mostly on the offensive end — Antonio Brown is the most well-known of the group.

Producing elite defensive players is little more rare, at least to the national media. Losing defensive end Sutton Smith to the NFL really hurt the defense, and now with all the injuries on defense, I expect Vandy to try and wear out NIU’s defensive front with a steady diet of runs by Ke’Shawn Vaughn, then hit them with big plays in the passing game.

I’m sure Vandy quarterback Riley Neal will have plenty of motivation to continue his recent string of quality games against his former conference member.

6. I watched part of the NIU-Nebraska game two weekends ago, and both teams had major issues trying to keep the other from blocking kicks. The Huskies have blocked three this year, but were also keeping Bowers on the field to punt in some instances. Meanwhile, the Commodores gave up a blocked punt for a score last week. Where is NIU dangerous and where is NIU vulnerable here?

Tough to say, like I mentioned before, judging NIU’s special teams play against Nebraska. Often, in games against Power Five schools, mid-major teams get exposed in some area due to not as much talent as depth. Kicker Josh Richardson has been solid thus far, making four out of five attempts. That could be a key factor if the game is close late.

I’m sure Hammock’s background with the program — plus time in the NFL — showed the importance of special teams.

Twenty years ago, when the Huskies last played Vanderbilt, the Huskies were the midst of a 3-34 spell. But the improvement of the special teams and growth of numerous talented players — six, by my count, that played in the NFL from that 1999 team — was a hidden ingredient in the program’s rise.

Hammock made a point of emphasis in the spring to play numerous of his more talented players on special teams, noting that for many of them it would be the vehicle to earning a roster spot in the NFL.