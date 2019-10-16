In a season with little to celebrate, wide receiver James Bostic at least offers a story of perseverance.

Bostic, who was probably VU's seventh wide receiver option coming into the year, led the Commodores in catches (four) and targets (10) on Saturday. Bostic ranks tied for seventh on the team in catches (eight) and sixth in yards (69).

Bostic hasn't played his first two seasons, and battled injuries for much of fall camp, but is seeing an increased role in the offense. His snap counts by game, in order, from season's start: seven, 15, 23, 13, 16, 36.

Bostic is listed as a second-teamer this week behind C.J. Bolar, whose snap counts have moved in a different direction: 31, 38, 31, 14, 27, 25.

Harvard transfer Justice Shelton-Mosley is now listed second in an "or" situation behind Chris Pierce as VU's third starting receiver.

All snap counts and game grades are courtesy of Pro Football Focus; please visit its excellent site at PFF.com.