The mid-week notebook, Missouri week
Bostic sees an increased role in a shuffled receiving corps
In a season with little to celebrate, wide receiver James Bostic at least offers a story of perseverance.
Bostic, who was probably VU's seventh wide receiver option coming into the year, led the Commodores in catches (four) and targets (10) on Saturday. Bostic ranks tied for seventh on the team in catches (eight) and sixth in yards (69).
Bostic hasn't played his first two seasons, and battled injuries for much of fall camp, but is seeing an increased role in the offense. His snap counts by game, in order, from season's start: seven, 15, 23, 13, 16, 36.
Bostic is listed as a second-teamer this week behind C.J. Bolar, whose snap counts have moved in a different direction: 31, 38, 31, 14, 27, 25.
Harvard transfer Justice Shelton-Mosley is now listed second in an "or" situation behind Chris Pierce as VU's third starting receiver.
All snap counts and game grades are courtesy of Pro Football Focus; please visit its excellent site at PFF.com.
Iron men along the offensive line
Despite VU adding depth along the offensive line in the form of Devin Cochran and Sean McMoore from injuries--not to mention the surprise development of Jonathan Stewart-- the situation hasn't played out in the way of added depth. Last week, VU's starting line--from left tackle to right, that's Cochran, Saige Young, McMoore, Cole Clemens and Tyler Steen--played the entire game.
Bryce Bailey also got 11 snaps; I think those all came as a jumbo tight end.
Clemens, Cochran and Young have played every snap the last three weeks.
Steen sat out 14 snaps against Ole Miss, but hasn't missed a snap in another game this season. Stewart played those missed snaps.
Clemens didn't play nine snaps against LSU, but has otherwise not missed a snap this season. Those missed snaps went to Dan Dawkins, who hasn't played since. Clemens played the opener at left tackle, but has otherwise been VU's right guard.
Grant Miller started the season as VU's center. He kept that job through the Ole Miss game, but played just 16 snaps in that one and hasn't seen the field since being replaced by McMoore.
McMoore is listed ahead Miller in an "or" situation as the starter for this week's Missouri contest.
Brendon Harris coming on
Two years ago, VU snagged Brendon Harris--who was once a Rivals 250 recruit--after a de-commitment from Tennessee. Last year, Harris didn't see the field for any meaningful playing time.
This year, with Frank Coppet sidelined because of a knee injury, Harris has seized the opportunity.
Harris ranked second on the team in tackles (nine) in the UNLV loss. He played all but seven snaps against UNLV, and recorded one of the higher game grades (68). He led the defense in snaps against Ole Miss and ranked third in snaps vs. Northern Illinois.
Harris is listed as a starter (ahead of Tae Daley in an "or" situation) this week. If so, it'll be his third straight.