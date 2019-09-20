Here's what you need to know when Vanderbilt and LSU kick off their football game at 11 Central on Saturday.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 83.3 percent of his throws. (Jesse Johnson)

WHEN VANDERBILT RUNS

Vanderbilt, averaging just 3.3 yards per rush, has been unable to get RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (32 carries, 144 yards, 4.1 pg,, 1 TD) going. With RB Jamauri Wakefield done for the year, VU RB JaVeon Marlow, who's yet to play, could be a factor. The return of LT Devin Cochran, one of the team's best run blockers last season, would help greatly. OL Cole Clemens (82 run blocking grade by Pro Football Focus College; https://www.pff.com/) has been VU's best in that area so far. The Tigers give up just 2.4 yards per rush. Linebackers Jacob Phillips (25 tackles, 88 Pro Football Focus grade vs. the run), a Nashville native who leads LSU in tackles. Patrick Queen (12, 83) and Damone Clark (18, 71) have played well, as have safeties Jacoby Stevens (17, 77) and Grant Delpit (10 ,74) and defensive linemen K'Lavon Chaisson (10, 73).

WHEN VANDERBILT THROWS

VU, averaging 6.6 yards per pass, starts QB Riley Neal (63.3 percent completions, 463 yards, 2 TDs/1 interception) again. VU got the ball more to preseason All-SEC pick WR Kalija Lipscomb (11 catches, 106 yds, 0 TD) last time, but needs to involve preseason All-American TE Jared Pinkney (5-72-0) and WR Cam Johnson (5-45-1) more. Preseason All-Americans Delpit ("59" in coverage) and CB Kristian Fulton (71) and CB Derek Stingley (76), a five-star true freshman have graded as the team's best in coverage. LSU, giving up 6.7 yards per throw, has eight sacks for the season.

WHEN LSU RUNS

The Tigers, who average just 3.6 yards per carry, were expected to be better in that regard. RB John Emery (9 - 18 - 2.0 - 1) a high-four-star true freshman, has not lived up to expectations, leaving RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (37 - 182 - 4.9 - 4) as the top threat. The Commodores give up 6.1 yards per rush, thanks to giving up 8.1 to Georgia in Week 1. Among regulars, OLB Kenny Hebert (10 tackles, "76" vs. the run) and DL Dayo Odeyingbo (7, 69) have been Vandy's best against the run. LB Dimitri Moore (5, 27), expected to be Vandy's best linebacker, has struggled.



WHEN LSU THROWS

LSU averages a phenomenal 11.8 yards per pass, thanks to QB Joe Burrow (83.3, 1,122, 11/2), who's graded a "93" overall by PFF this year. Receivers Justin Jefferson (19 - 374 - 4) and Terrance Marshall (16 - 229 - 6), who've graded "91" and "80," respectively. Vanderbilt, which is allowing 8.9 yards a throw this season, was awful against Purdue, but flashed better in Week 1. Corners D.C. Williams (55) and Cam Watkins (64) are experienced players with some ability, and S Dashaun Jerkins (21, 63), who's surprisingly leading the team in tackles, has also looked good at times. The Commodores don't have a sack this year; while LSU has given up five.

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Turnovers. The Commodores need a positive, crooked number here to have an upset chance. Ball security has been an emphasis for VU the last couple of years, but facing the Tigers with a suspect offensive line daunting. VU has shown little ability to create turnovers. Its outside linebackers--specifically Kenny Hebert, Andre Mintze, Michael Owusu and Elijah McAllister--will have to generate pressure. 2. Controlling downs and distance.

LSU is winning without a running game because of Burrow's remarkable accuracy, a reason LSU has 50 of its 81 first downs through the air. The Commodores have just 40 first downs this year. The Purdue game showcased how much an issue first-down production has been. Six times, VU converted a first down after starting the play with a first down, and another time had a TD. Of the other 24 situations, VU faced second-and-6-or-longer 16 times. That included "and-10" six times, and "and-13" or longer four instances. The team that stays ahead of the chains most consistently likely wins. 3. Special teams play.

LSU has been outstanding here, with Trey Palmer returning a punt for a score, Cade York hitting all six field goals and punter Zach Von Rosenburg averaging 47.8 per kick. Vandy hast been okay on special teams, but not outstanding. The Commodores can't afford miscues, and kicker Ryley Guay must convert all opportunities for Vandy to have a chance. A big return from Justice Shelton-Mosley or someone else would also help.

GAME DAY INFO