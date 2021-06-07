Thomas's slam leads Vanderbilt to Nashville Regional title

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt's Isaiah Thomas hit a grand slam in the top of the 11th inning off Georgia Tech's Sam Crawford, lifting the Commodores to a dizzying 14-11 win over the Yellow Jackets while clinching the Nashville Regional title at Hawkins Field.

The game ended in the wee hours of Monday morning, lasted 5:04 and featured as much drama as anyone could imagine, including two Tech home runs with the Yellow Jackets down to their final out.

Vandy's Thomas lofted a 3-2 pitch over the big wall in left, scoring Jack Bulger, Dominic Keegan and C.J. Rodriguez, adding an exclamation point to a crazy game that featured several massive momentum swings.

The Commodores (43-15) will host East Carolina next weekend in a best-of-three series, the winner getting a trip to the College World Series.

Thomas led Vanderbilt with three hits and five RBIs. Enrique Bradfield Jr. had two hits, stole four bases, scored two and drove in two.

Luke Murphy (3-1) picked up the win.

Vanderbilt's Keegan and Jayson Gonzalez belted eighth-inning home runs to bring the 'Dores back from what had been a 9-8 deficit, only to see Tech's Drew Compton homer off the Murphy with Vandy one out away from the series clincher.

"The big hits at the end, Gonzalez's with two strikes and Keegan's with two strikes and two out and then of course Isaiah's… you could kind of feel the emotion move difefernt directions and you just kind of leaned on it… and we held on," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. :We were able to get enough, more than they did."

Murphy came on for the eighth, retired the side in order and then got the first two in the ninth. But Tech's Compton hit an 0-1 fastball the opposite way over the short wall in center to tie it at nine.

Then, with Vanderbilt leading by five runs, the Commodores needed four pitchers to secure the last out, which finally came when Nick Maldonado got Andrew Jenkins to fly to right at 1:10 on Monday.

After the teams traded 1-2-3 10th innings, Vandy's Bulger worked a 10-pitch at bat and then whacked a ball off the ankle of Tech lefty Josiah Siegel, which ended up as a single that forced Siegel from the game in favor of righty John Medich.

Medich walked Keegan and then got Rodriguez 0-2 before walking him, too.

Tech then went to Sam Crawford to face Javier Vaz, who'd replaced Troy LaNeve in center for the ninth. Crawford struck him out looking on a 3-2 pitch.

But Thomas worked the count and then ripped one over the big wall in left, celebrating on the way to first as the crowd erupted.

Vandy added another run that inning on a Gonzalez double. That run nearly became important as Murphy, battling leg cramps, walked Tech's Gonzalez with two outs in the 11th. Ethan Smith allowed a two-run homer to Kevin Parada and Hugh Fisher walked Compton before Maldonado--who had a 47-pitch save on Saturday night--got another in this one.

About two hours before, the regrets and second-guesses had begun to pile up for the Commodores. A dropped fly ball, a momentum-killing double play and a base running mistake seemed they'd loom costly.

"You have to be gritty, you have to play tough… the game’s just difficult. You get to this point and everybody’s good…. You look at that GT team and lit looked like every single one of them can leave the yard at any time," Corbin said.

Thomas's two-out error opened the door for three runs of Georgia Tech's five-run fifth inning as the Commodores watched a four-run lead become a one-run deficit.

A half-inning before that, the 'Dores missed a chance to extend that lead, having the bases loaded with nobody out having already plated two runs. But Carter Young hit a fly ball to center and Colin Hall made a perfect throw to get LaNeve at home.

In the seventh, Vandy had Rodriguez on first with one out and then Thomas ripped a double into the left-field corner off Joseph Mannelly, which Tech left fielder Tres Gonzalez then mis-played.

Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt's third-base coach, waved Rodriguez around third and then suddenly Rodriguez hit the brakes about 25 feet past the bag and was thrown out in the scramble to get back to the bag. Parker Noland walked, but Young struck out to keep the lead at 8-7.

Vandy got the bats going in the third.

Down 3-2, LaNeve led off the inning with a monster shot to right center. WIth one out, Noland took a single back up the middle off former Commodores Chance Huff and then Gonzalez, now facing Luke Bartnicki, worked a two-out walk.

Bradfield Jr. then smacked a 2-2 pitch into the left-field corner against the lefty, giving the Commodores their first lead of the evening.

Vanderbilt chased Bartnicki in the fifth after two walks and LaNeve's RBI single. Thomas greeted Zach Maxwell with a single to left on a 97-mile-an-hour fastball to score another and put Vandy up four.

And then the game turned in a hurry.

Vanderbilt had the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth after scoring two runs. But Young flied into a double play when Hall nailed LaNeve at the plate and then Gonzalez struck out.

Commodore starter Patrick Reilly gave up a homer to Luke Waddell to start the fifth and then got two outs before walking Compton. It appeared he was going to get out of the inning with a two-run lead when Compton lofted a fly ball to the alley in right just in front of the warning track.

Thomas ranged to his right and got there in time, with Bradfield overlapping behind him coming the other way. But Thomas dropped the ball and a run scored and the lead shrunk to two.

"It wasn’t a good feeling, not at all. It felt terrible," Thomas said. "It’s why I was so grateful that I could make up for it.. I was just glad I was able to help the team out and redeem myself from that error."

Chris McElvain came in and walked Justyn Henry-Malloy. One hitter later, Stephen Reid hammered a pitch into the bleachers and Tech led 8-7.

Finally, Vandy's Gonzalez, leading off, hit a no-doubter over the bleachers in left center off Mannelly, tying the game at 8 in the eighth. Keegan followed with one to left with two outs.

"It just speaks to the nature of our team, we never give up…. It’s how we rolled all season long. … We just never quit and that’s who we are," Thomas said.

In the eighth, Murphy entered and was electric, pounding Tech with 14 straight fastballs (11 for strikes), getting two strikeouts swinging before retiring the pesky Waddell on a grounder to Young to end the eighth.