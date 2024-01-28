Vanderbilt gets handled by No. 1 South Carolina on the road
Vanderbilt headed into Columbia to face the only remaining undefeated team in the nation. The Commodores fall to the Gamecocks, 91-74.
At the end of the first quarter, South Carolina held a one point lead, but it was back and forth through the first 10 minutes.
Both sides had nine rebounds, three of them being offensive glass. With South Carolina being a much bigger team, rebounding was a focal point for Vanderbilt.
Despite a solid first quarter, the second quarter was a struggle for the Commodores.
At the media timeout, they were only down four. But after the break, they were stumped and went on a drought of almost five minutes.
Vanderbilt went from being within striking distance to going down by double-digits.
South Carolina led Vanderbilt at halftime, 42-30.
Iyana Moore opened the second half with two quick buckets, but anytime the Commodores scored, it was erased with a basket from the Gamecocks.
Vanderbilt went cold and experienced another struggle to score, which willed South Carolina to a 14-2 run.
It went down by 18 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Commodores went on a 7-0 run toward the beginning of the fourth quarter, but never got within 14 points of South Carolina in the final 10 minutes.
Vanderbilt falls to the top team in the nation, 91-74.
Three quick takes
This wasn't a bad loss
In no way was this a bad loss for Vanderbilt. This was South Carolina's most narrow victory at home. The Gamecocks' second-largest victory on their home floor was an 85-66 win over Mississippi State.
By the numbers this wasn't one for Vanderbilt to be embarrassed by.
The Gamecocks' largest SEC win came in a 62-point blowout win over Kentucky.
Women's basketball doesn't always have spreads, but South Carolina was a -33.5 favorite coming into this game, which Vanderbilt covered by a significant margin of almost half.
It feels as if this is a South Carolina team that has a chance to go undefeated and win the national championship.
Aga Makurat was a bright spot
This was arguably Aga Makurat's best game as a Commodore. The Vanderbilt offense looked more fluid with her on the floor.
Makurat finished the afternoon with 18 points on six of nine shooting with four 3-pointers. She also contributed seven rebounds.
Makurat and Sacha Washington led Vanderbilt in scoring with 18 points each.
Her 18 points matches her career high.
The paint
The paint was an interesting area for Vanderbilt.
South Carolina is a team with loads of size, which features its 6-foot-7 center, Kamilla Cardoso. She was matched up with Vanderbilt's Sacha Washington, who stands at 6-foot-2.
The Gamecocks outrebounded the Commodores, 37-35, which not something to be upset about.
In fact, Vanderbilt outrebounded South Carolina on the offensive end, 15-14.
You have to be happy with the rebounding battle, but the issue was scoring. South Carolina outscored Vanderbilt in the paint, 48-28.