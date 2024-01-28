Vanderbilt headed into Columbia to face the only remaining undefeated team in the nation. The Commodores fall to the Gamecocks, 91-74.

At the end of the first quarter, South Carolina held a one point lead, but it was back and forth through the first 10 minutes.

Both sides had nine rebounds, three of them being offensive glass. With South Carolina being a much bigger team, rebounding was a focal point for Vanderbilt.

Despite a solid first quarter, the second quarter was a struggle for the Commodores.

At the media timeout, they were only down four. But after the break, they were stumped and went on a drought of almost five minutes.

Vanderbilt went from being within striking distance to going down by double-digits.

South Carolina led Vanderbilt at halftime, 42-30.

Iyana Moore opened the second half with two quick buckets, but anytime the Commodores scored, it was erased with a basket from the Gamecocks.

Vanderbilt went cold and experienced another struggle to score, which willed South Carolina to a 14-2 run.

It went down by 18 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Commodores went on a 7-0 run toward the beginning of the fourth quarter, but never got within 14 points of South Carolina in the final 10 minutes.

Vanderbilt falls to the top team in the nation, 91-74.