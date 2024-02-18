A slow start led to a surge of struggles that allowed Tennessee to take down Vanderbilt, 86-61.

"[Tennessee] shot 52% from the floor, we shot 32%, we missed a ton of open shots," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. "There were some things today we can control and get better at and there were things outside our control that just didn't go our way today."

The Commodore offense knocked down their first few shots, but after a couple of minutes the Lady Vols went on a 12-0 run.

The Tennessee offense was difficult to stop. It had a 15 point lead over Vanderbilt at the end of the first quarter after shooting it at 76.9%. Vanderbilt scored it at 36.8%.

The Commodores played a better second quarter, but still had their struggles, which included four players who had each picked up two personal fouls.

Tennessee continued to shoot at a high clip and led Vanderbilt at halftime, 44-29.

The two teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter. Any time it seemed that the Commodores had momentum, the Lady Vols found a way to score.

It never got within 13 points of Tennessee in the third quarter.

The last 10 minutes consisted of what Vanderbilt had shown through the first 30 minutes.

The Commodores never put themselves in striking distance, and by the end of the contest, the Lady Vols had run away with it entirely.

The fourth quarter consisted of 25% shooting for Vanderbilt and it found itself further behind than it had the entire contest.

"I just wish we would have played a little bit better so that we could have made it tougher and it been more competitive from the start," Ralph said.

Tennessee swept the season series and took down Vanderbilt today, 86-61.