Vanderbilt gets swept in season series by Tennessee
A slow start led to a surge of struggles that allowed Tennessee to take down Vanderbilt, 86-61.
"[Tennessee] shot 52% from the floor, we shot 32%, we missed a ton of open shots," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. "There were some things today we can control and get better at and there were things outside our control that just didn't go our way today."
The Commodore offense knocked down their first few shots, but after a couple of minutes the Lady Vols went on a 12-0 run.
The Tennessee offense was difficult to stop. It had a 15 point lead over Vanderbilt at the end of the first quarter after shooting it at 76.9%. Vanderbilt scored it at 36.8%.
The Commodores played a better second quarter, but still had their struggles, which included four players who had each picked up two personal fouls.
Tennessee continued to shoot at a high clip and led Vanderbilt at halftime, 44-29.
The two teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter. Any time it seemed that the Commodores had momentum, the Lady Vols found a way to score.
It never got within 13 points of Tennessee in the third quarter.
The last 10 minutes consisted of what Vanderbilt had shown through the first 30 minutes.
The Commodores never put themselves in striking distance, and by the end of the contest, the Lady Vols had run away with it entirely.
The fourth quarter consisted of 25% shooting for Vanderbilt and it found itself further behind than it had the entire contest.
"I just wish we would have played a little bit better so that we could have made it tougher and it been more competitive from the start," Ralph said.
Tennessee swept the season series and took down Vanderbilt today, 86-61.
Three quick takes
This one felt similar to the LSU game
This contest had a similar feeling to the game against LSU.
Against the Tigers, the Commodores dug themselves in too deep of a hole to try to get out of, which was the same case today.
Tennessee jumped out to a large lead, scoring 30 points in the first quarter and shooting it at 59.3% in the first half.
The dominant first half by the Lady Vols made it out of reach for the Commodores in the second half, despite times when it felt they were finding a scoring stride.
"I thought they outplayed us today. I thought they played really well. We gave them a lot of open shots early on and kind of dug ourselves a hole early," commented Ralph.
This game gives Vanderbilt a better idea of big dance implications
After today, Vanderbilt should have a better idea of what needs to be done in order to make the NCAA tournament.
It sits at 19 wins and has three games left to play, two of which are on the road.
Two wins puts it right at 8-8 in conference play, which makes the chances of getting in as more of a toss up, but by winning its last three games, it would have a winning record in conference play.
It would be hard to leave a team that is 9-7 in conference play outside of the NCAA Tournament, so the chances of securing a spot on selection Sunday are much better by winning out.
Vanderbilt had a tough time with Rickea Jackson
Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson had quite the game in enemy territory. She finished the afternoon with 24 points, making 11 of her 15 attempts, and collected seven rebounds.
The graduate student is deemed to be one of the best players in the nation. According to a WNBA mock draft by ESPN's Michael Voepel, Jackson is projected to be selected fifth overall by the Dallas Wings.
Shea Ralph gave Jackson her praise for taking advantage of her team's mistakes.
"She plays with a lot of confidence and a lot of swag, I really like that about her. She's a great player, and great players take advantage of your mistakes, and that's what she did today."