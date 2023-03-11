After its magical win over Kentucky on Friday night, Vanderbilt was included in Joe Lunardi's "first four out."

Vanderbilt is in striking distance, more than it ever has been before.

In that win Vanderbilt showed all its flaws but also showed why its been able to go on this magical run. The Commodores have the "it" factor through and through.

Vanderbilt fell down 14-4 after an early Kentucky 12-0 run, it looked like that could be it. The Commodores looked overwhelmed, the crowd was against it and looked like they couldn't rebound or defend anywhere near the level it needed to in order to win. Until that changed, quickly.

Jerry Stackhouse's team went on an 8-0 run to put themselves back within striking distance, his team took a 36-34 lead right before the half and didn't look back. Whenever Kentucky threw a blow, Vanderbilt had an answer.

Stackhouse entered the "SEC Now" set to "JERRY! JERRY! JERRY!" chants from the Commodore faithful.

Friday night was magical and it certainly gives Vanderbilt an NCAA Tournament case, but it still may not have been enough to definitively put it in the field.

Who knows where the committee stands on Vanderbilt at this point. Will they get caught up in Vanderbilt's low NET and KenPom rankings and keep the Commodores out of the field? Do its three losses in the bottom two quads kill it? How much do they value Vanderbilt having 10 wins in the upper two quads? Does Vanderbilt playing its best basketball at this time of year have any effect? What about the eye test?

Vanderbilt's NCAA Tournament rèsumè is a cloud of uncertainty, but what is clear is that it has another opportunity on Saturday. Not only to advance in the SEC Tournament, but to add another quad-one win to its rèsumè.

The Commodores are the only team on the bubble that is still playing. That means it will have the last shot to add to its rèsumè and a golden opportunity to show the committee why it should be in the field of 68. That opportunity will come on Saturday afternoon against Texas A&M.

From an on-court perspective, this one has largely the same story as the few games the Commodores have played. Texas A&M will make things difficult, it is the two seed in the tournament for a reason.

Buzz Williams' team is seventh in the country in offensive rebounding percentage and has two bigs that are more than capable of taking advantage of Vanderbilt's Liam Robbins-less frontcourt. The Aggies are also old and know how to win. They did that against the Commodores earlier this year in College Station in their 72-66 win over Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M has plenty of ability to take advantage of Vanderbilt's weaknesses, but so did Kentucky. So did LSU. So did Mississippi State.

Throughout the last few weeks Vanderbilt has done the improbable over and over again. On Saturday afternoon, the Commodores will be tested once again. Saturday is generally the day of conference tournament week where the legs feel heavy and the fun stops for teams like Vanderbilt.

With what Vanderbilt has shown lately, who's to say its not immune to that, though? Who's to say that the magic has to stop here?

Vanderbilt has a chance, not only to win on Saturday afternoon, but to ride this thing even farther.