Head coach Clark Lea's team will have to bring it. If it can then it will know it has something.

This won't be easy anymore. Vanderbilt can't make some of the mistakes it has in its first two games, its energy can't wain and it can't get away with some of what it has to this point.

Not just another win or a successful day but something more; proof.

Proof that this program has taken the step that Lea believes it has, proof that bowl eligibility isn't some far off pipe dream and proof that this isn't the bottom feeder of the league like much of the national landscape believes.

Saturday's matchup with Wake Forest will be the first game of the day's college football slate and is one that can open some eyes, in a good way. A way that would put Lea's team and program on the radar as one to keep an eye on.

That happening is far from a given, though. Vanderbilt opened as a 13-point underdog in this one, although that line has since shifted more towards 11.5. If Wake Forest's opener against Elon is any indication then there's some basis for that line.

The Demon Deacons led that one 24-0 at halftime and left with a 37-17 victory.

That doesn't mean this group isn't beatable, though. Especially when considering its young, inexperienced quarterback paired with its rushing attack that struggled in week one.

This isn't Georgia or Alabama, but it is a group that Vanderbilt would probably lose to by double digits with a performance similar to what it had in week zero or week one. The Commodores are certainly capable of coming out of this one 3-0 but they'll have to rise to the occasion.

At some point every bowl eligible team has to do that and if Vanderbilt is going to be one, it isn't an exception.

Why can't Saturday's contest be an example of that?

The winnable games on this schedule aren't abundant but as Vanderbilt enters Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday it will stare one in the face, what it does with that opportunity could say plenty about the trajectory of its season.