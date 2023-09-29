Instead, it looks as a step back from its 5-7 season in 2022 may be more plausible. At this point, two wins feels more likely than the six it would take to achieve bowl eligibility.

Vanderbilt had high hopes for 2023, this was the year in which bowl eligibility was plausible. A step forward was on the horizon.

What we thought this team had in it has shown for flashes but has disappeared too often. That's not news to anybody.

News would be if it showed those things for four quarters against a quality opponent.

Vanderbilt's opportunity in Saturday's matchup with a 23rd-ranked, 4-0 Missouri team feels as good as any.

Could the time when Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea's team has its back against the wall and the country is counting them out be the time when they prove something?

Lea's team's breakthrough came at that point in 2022, maybe in 2023 it comes in a similar moment.

That breakthrough won't be easy to accomplish, though. It will have to come against the Commodores' first ranked opponent of the season, as a 13.5-point underdog, with a banged up secondary and perhaps a backup quarterback.

If Lea's team plays complementary football and doesn't shoot itself in the foot with mistakes like it has for much of 2023 an upset isn't impossible, though.

That's the question. Can this team avoid what's made it 2-3 in the first place? Making excuses for it feels like making excuses for your wife who is a superb cook but overcooks the turkey on Thanksgiving and the ham on Christmas.

The amount of raving means nothing until there's results to back it up, that's where we currently stand.

Can Vanderbilt prove the people who've backed it right? Or will Saturday's matchup contain the same story that the previous five have had?