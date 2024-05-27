Vanderbilt is headed to the Clemson regional to face 3-seed Coastal Carolina on Friday, with a time to be announced. With a win, the Commodores would face the winner of 1-seed Clemson and 4-seed High Point. The Clemson regional is paired with the Oklahoma State Regional, which features 4-seed Niagara, 3-seed Florida, and 2-seed Nebraska

This season marks the 18th consecutive appearance in an NCAA Regional, the longest active streak in the country. This year also marks the 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance all-time for Vanderbilt.

Regional play will begin on Friday, May 31, and run through Monday, June 3. Super Regionals will occur the following weekend, from Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10.

Vanderbilt is looking to make their fifth trip to Omaha and first since 2021, when they made the CWS Finals vs. Mississippi State.

