The question is one that's just and wasn't unexpected.

Nashville, TENN-- Jerry Stackhouse being asked that question after that type of game this early in a season says it all.

It was the culmination of years of frustration from a fanbase in desperate need of a winner that it's been starved of for years.

It was "the question." The one on everyone's mind. Does Stackhouse deserve to keep his job?

If you ask most of Vanderbilt's fanbase, there seems to be a consensus.

These people are unhappy.

Look at the eerie, largely lifeless Memorial Gymnasium that Ezra Manjon had to take the ball up the floor in on Wednesday. This effects the fifth-year point guard, but it's bigger than him.

It's bigger than anyone on this year's roster, or last year's for that matter.

This is about Stackhouse's program as a whole, the culture that's been built inside of it. The infrastructure of it. The things that have hindered it all along.

The non-conference struggles, the murmurs of what it's really like to play for Vanderbilt nowadays, the key contributors transferring, the recruiting issues.

That list could go on and on.

There's been too many issues to pinpoint one and say "that's why this has happened." For whatever reason you choose to place importance, this isn't working.

The record isn't acceptable. Neither is the environment at the gym. There isn't exactly a track record of NCAA Tournament berths here to buy anyone any benefit of the doubt, either.

That's not exactly breaking news, though. It's been that way all year and a lot of Stackhouse's tenure before this season.

It's not like anything has been fixed or there's evidence of anyone learning from past mistakes and using that to improve them.

Instead the same things keep happening over and over again.

The boxes just aren't being checked.

In the simplest terms possible, what's happened on West End has been sad.

A gym that was full of life less than a year ago has had it zapped from it. A coach that was delivering one liners twice a week after thrilling wins sits dejected answering hard hitters from the media. That fanbase that was right there with Stackhouse's team doesn't have much reason to show up anymore.

They're sick of the excuses, they're sick of the same story over and over again. Most importantly, they're sick of losing.

Wednesday night at Memorial Gymnasium was eerie, but not unexpected. Not if you've paid attention to this thing for long enough.