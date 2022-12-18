Vanderbilt had plenty of opportunities but walked off the floor of the United Center disappointed after a 70-65 loss at the hands of North Carolina State.

“I thought we had our opportunities to seize the game but they made more plays than we did at the end,” coach Jerry Stackhouse said.

The Commodores led Saturday night’s contest for 18:55 but ultimately fell short in the end after a late push by NC State.

Stackhouse described Saturday night’s loss as a “Tough pill to swallow.”

In the game’s early possessions, its starpower was on display.

Robbins started the scoring with a turnaround jumper but the effort was quickly matched by a three by star NC State guard Terquavion Smith.

The Commodores’ offense flowed well early which put them up 10-7 at the opening media timeout. That flow continued throughout the rest of the half.

Vanderbilt held a comfortable lead until Kevin Keatts’ team went on a 7-0 run to take a 22-19 lead on a deep make by Smith 3-point range as the shot clock expired.

After the run, Stackhouse’s team outscored NC State 19-12 in the final eight minutes of the half.

Trey Thomas knocked down an impressive, off-balance look from 3-point range as time expired. That shot put the ‘Dores up 38-34 at the break.

Vanderbilt’s strong offensive half was evidenced by their season-low two first-half turnovers.

Junior forward Myles Stute led the Commodores with 11 first-half points, senior big man Liam Robbins also chipped in eight as Vanderbilt outshot NC State from the field and 3-point range in the half.

Vanderbilt got off to a hot start to begin the half, but lost their offensive rhythm and allowed NC State to get out to a 13-0 run in the midst of a Vanderbilt scoring drought that lasted over four minutes.

The Commodores dealt with full-court pressure but dealt with it well enough to get back out to a 56-55 lead with under eight minutes to play.

D.J. Burns led the charge for NC State as they got out to a 67-64 lead.

Vanderbilt had a chance to match but Robbins couldn’t convert on a runner that would’ve cut the lead to one.

Jarkel Joiner knocked down a few free throws that sealed Vanderbilt's fate.

The Commodores fell below .500 on Saturday night in their second straight loss

Vanderbilt shows positive signs but falls short

It was there for the taking tonight for Vanderbilt but ultimately it fell short and fell below .500 on the season.

“I think that’s where the game was lost for us tonight, on the board,” Stackhouse said.

The Commodores gave up 13 offensive rebounds in their hard-fought loss.

The loss drops Vanderbilt to 5-6, but Stackhouse remains confident in his group.

"We got confidence that we can play with anybody, that's not the question it's the question of if we can have the discipline and wherewithal to finish off games, we're learning how to win," the fourth-year coach added.

Vanderbilt had plenty of opportunities tonight, but couldn’t quite finish in its final Quad 2 opportunity of non-conference play.

Saturday night marked Vanderbilt's final non-conference opportunity to get a win in quad one or two.

Three quick takes

Vanderbilt’s offensive performance in the first half was encouraging

NC State entered Saturday night ranked 65th in KenPom’s defensive efficiency rating along with the 14th highest steal rate in the nation.

Those numbers along with the ball pressure that the Wolfpack provided seemed like a recipe for disaster for Vanderbilt’s offense, but the Commodores didn’t let Saturday night become that.

Vanderbilt’s offense dawned a new look after their week-long hiatus, one with purpose. The Commodores’ attack looked methodical, intentional, and precise.

Those three words could not have described what the ‘Dores group did against Grambling State in their 19-turnover outing.

Vanderbilt contrasted that outing by not committing a turnover until the 10:39 mark of the first half when Quentin Millora-Brown threw a pass that ended up in the hands of Smith.

That was one of just two turnovers in the Commodores’ 38-point first-half outing.

“I thought we made a lot of good decisions tonight in terms of our passing and ball control.” Stute said.

It wasn’t just the lack of turnovers for the Commodores either.

Even against some of the ball pressure that the Wolfpack threw at them, the Commodores shared the ball, were balanced, and stayed composed.

That resulted in four Vanderbilt players scoring six or more points in the half and the Commodores slowing down the normally fast-paced offense of NC State.

Vanderbilt reverted to some bad habits in the second half as they were forced to deal with full court pressure, but the Commodores certainly showed some signs throughout the night that they should feel good about moving forward.

Vanderbilt did enough against NC State’s “Big three” but struggled with size

Saturday night’s contest had one player that jumped off the screen. A guy that has “pro” written all over him.

Stackhouse and his team didn’t only have to worry about him, though.

NC State’s backcourt trio of Smith, Jarkel Joiner, and Casey Morsell entered Saturday night’s contest averaging 48.6 points per game.

Vanderbilt’s plan was apparent early, Stackhouse and his team wanted to defend the trio aggressively to prevent them from getting into a rhythm. The Commodores tried to trap out of ball screens early.

While the strategy didn’t amount to many turnovers, it did cut off driving lanes and made things harder for Smith, Joiner, and Morsell.

The trio got going as they led a 13-0 second-half run but it wasn’t the expected group who led NC State to their close victory.

It was the Winthrop transfer, Burns, who led the Wolfpack in the second half with 14 points, eight rebounds, and three timely assists.

Vanderbilt hadn’t seen a player as physical in the frontcourt as Burns is, and the 6-foot-9 big man made that apparent with the way he was able to run the NC State offense in the second half.

Burns also made things hard on Robbins, who struggled to establish position on the offensive end and couldn’t match Burns on the other end.

“I thought Burns was really a problem for us tonight” Stackhouse said.

Stackhouse may have a blueprint to slow down opposing guards, but his team may still need one for physical bigs like Burns.

Stute continues to be Vanderbilt’s most consistent player

Robbins and Wright are often at the start of the discussion when talking about who Vanderbilt’s best player is, but Stute has an underrated case.

The junior forward may not have the defensive profile of Robbins or the off the dribble ability of Wright, but he has been Vanderbilt’s most consistent producer.

Stute entered Saturday night with the ninth highest 3-point percentage in the nation and continued his pace with a four-of-eight performance from beyond the arc in Vanderbilt’s loss to NC State.

The 6-foot-7 forward finished with 16 points in his eighth double-digit scoring outing of the season.

“That’s just a testament to the coaching staff getting me open looks and coach Stackhouse drawing up plays and sets that we were executing at a high level to allow me to get shots and feed off my teammates.” Stute said of his consistent output.

“It’s nothing but a group effort when it comes to my points” the junior forward said.

Stute isn’t Vanderbilt’s most talented player and hasn't produced in every game, but Stackhouse and his staff have to be happy with what they’ve gotten from him through this point of the season.

Notes:

Jordan Wright returned to action after missing two of Vanderbilt’s last three games. Paul Lewis also returned to action after missing seven straight games with a concussion and flu-like symptoms.

Stackhouse started a group of Ezra Manjon, Trey Thomas, Jordan Wright, Myles Stute, and Liam Robbins. For the first time since Vanderbilt’s loss to Virginia Commonwealth, Stackhouse didn’t start Quentin Millora-Brown alongside Robbins.

Saturday marked Thomas’ second start of the season.

Millora-Brown and Colin Smith checked in at the 14:07 mark and were the first players to come off the bench in Saturday’s contest.

Tyrin Lawrence then checked in at the 13:10 mark, Paul Lewis entered the game shortly thereafter at the 13:07 mark.

Stackhouse played nine players in the first half.

Lawrence started the second half instead of Manjon.

Emmanuel Ansong, Noah Shelby, Malik Dia, and Lee Dort did not check in on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt was outrebounded 38-30 and gave up 13 offensive rebounds.

NC State outscored Vanderbilt 36-28 in the second half.