One in which his team was left with more questions than answers.

Late on Friday night, fourth year coach Jerry Stackhouse, stared out at the media room in a situation he likely didn’t anticipate.

Stackhouse’s team had just fallen to 0-2 after handily losing a game in which it was a double-digit favorite--and the reason why was easy to see.

“Most of our struggles tonight were more on the offensive end, we had some missed opportunities around the basket, some missed free throws, and obviously we didn’t shoot the three ball well, ” Stackhouse said.

Vanderbilt defended well enough to win but shot just 32.8% from the field and 12% from 3-point range in the 48-point offensive output.

Jordan Wright was the Commodores only player who scored in double figures in Friday night’s contest. The senior guard had 12 points on 13 field goal attempts.

Stackhouse’s team also had five rotational players who did not score, including two starters.

Those poor statistical trends weren’t just limited to Friday night either.

The Commodores don’t have a single player averaging double-digit points per game and are averaging 14 turnovers a contest as opposed to 10.5 assists per game on the season.

Ezra Manjon and Emmanuel Ansong are the only players on the roster who average more assists per game than turnovers, as well.

The Commodores rank 341st in the country in points per game and 331st in effective field goal percentage.

Outside of a late push in the second half of Vanderbilt’s opening night contest against Memphis, the Commodores haven’t produced anywhere near the offensive production that they need to in order to compete in the SEC.

How do they fix that?

To become a high-level offensive team, Vanderbilt has be a higher volume, more efficient team from 3-point range than nearly everyone in the SEC. That’s where the problem lies.

The Commodores have built their identity in their aggressive, defensive mindset but their offense has lagged behind after the loss of 20 point per game scorer, Scottie Pippen Jr.

As a result of losing the all-SEC guard, Vanderbilt has become 3-point reliant on the offensive end, but haven’t shot it well enough for that to be an effective strategy.

On the season, Vanderbilt has shot just 27% from 3-point range on over 27 attempts per game.

The Commodores also have just four players on the roster who are shooting over 30% from beyond the arc through two games.

The simple fix for Stackhouse’s team is easier said than done: his team has to shoot it better from the outside.

The Commodores are capable of shooting at a higher level, but the flaws of being reliant on 3-point shooting to generate offense have already been shown. It is a high risk, high reward proposition.

When Vanderbilt is hot, it could be hard to beat. But when it isn't… it’ll be an uphill climb to say the least.

The Commodores also have to be more multi-dimensional offensively than they have been throughout the early part of the 2022-23 season. Without a creator like Pippen Jr., playing through the post has to be more of an emphasis point for the sputtering Commodores.

Establishing the post is “really important” said senior big man Quentin Millora-Brown.

The veteran big man seems to think that playing through the low block could be a key going forward.

“I think that our 3-point percentage will go up as we get into the paint,” Millora-Brown said.

Stackhouse’s team has gotten good looks when it has turned to the post, but Vanderbilt’s two veteran bigs have generated just 17% of its points scored throughout the season.

Vanderbilt’s bigs also haven’t been helped by the lack of creation from their guards.

In Friday night’s disappointing loss, just two of Vanderbilt’s seven assists were generated by guards, one came from Manjon and the other came from Wright.

The fourth-year coach has been disappointed by what he’s gotten from his veterans, not only in the scoring column, but in their lack of creation for others.

Vanderbilt’s veterans have to step into bigger roles than they had with Pippen Jr. on the roster and they have an opportunity to do just that in Tuesday night’s road contest against Temple.

Vanderbilt opened as a 3.5-point underdog against the Owls. What may be more important in the long term, though, is that the Commodores find something to hang their hat on offensively going forward.