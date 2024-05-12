Its players know that snapping a nine-game losing streak to Tennessee is a big deal.

Nashville, TENN-- A program that normally wants it to be business as usual acknowledged that Sunday wasn't.

"That leaves a bitter taste in your mouth," Devin Futrell said of the streak. "Obviously I've lost nine-straight in a row."

Vanderbilt feels that a win like that is bigger than just one win.

"It's just a tone setter for the rest of the season," JD Thompson said. "We're gonna carry a lot of momentum into the SEC Tournament and we're gonna get to the tournament. I feel very confident about it. We're gonna get a few wins."

That confidence comes from ending what could be known as 'the streak' in recent memory. Vanderbilt ultimately needed his energy to stop it.

"It's always in the back of our heads. It's frustrating," Thompson said. "I'm not usually the vocal guy but when you've got guys talking to you the whole game you've gotta let the emotions out sometimes. Just let it all out there and enjoy it. I think it helped us in the bunker."

Thompson felt the importance of this one before his outing.

"I felt it from the getgo.

"The situation as it stood right now is meaningful just from the standpoint of where we are," Tim Corbin said. "It's just a big win for the boys."