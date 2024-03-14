Stackhouse's firing brings up a decision that is just as important if not more important than the one made on Thursday.

Vanderbilt's administration did what needed to be done as it parted ways with Jerry Stackhouse on Thursday morning.

Vanderbilt needs someone to get this thing back on track.

If there's any indication, it's that there's an opportunity here. More than you would think.



This job will never be Tennessee, it will never be Kentucky, it will always have the academic restrictions that those places don't. But it isn't as impossible as it's made out to be.

More than anything, Vanderbilt's job needs someone to embrace it.

The job seems to have some things to embrace, too. Vanderbilt has about as deep of a hole on the player personnel side to dig out of as you could imagine, but it's hard to imagine the job opening at a much better time.

Vanderbilt's new practice facility is set to open this summer, it feels as if the right coach has a chance to follow Clark Lea's lead on advancing the program's NIL resources, the SEC is appealing as ever as a result of conference realignment and it also feels as if the candidate pool isn't particularly weak this cycle.

That makes it all the more important for Candace Storey Lee to nail this hire.

If it's a same old Vanderbilt hire then this program will be set back significantly and perhaps to a place of no return, if it's a home run then the future of this program looks bright.

There's more ground than ever to make up for this program, but perhaps this can be the start of a sustainable change in the trajectory of this thing.

That will take the right guy, though.

Vanderbilt needs someone to embrace its uniqueness rather than using it as an excuse. It has to have someone to make an effort to engage a fanbase that has largely been checked out for the past few years, it has to have a tireless recruiter, developer and retainer that understands the blueprint of winning on a place like West End.

This isn't IUPUI or Mississippi Valley State, this isn't an impossible job. It shouldn't be treated that way.

Vanderbilt has a chance to change the trajectory of this thing. It's time for it to take the opportunity, though.