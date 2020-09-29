VandySports - Vanderbilt keeps three-star DB John Howse IV at home

“After just praying about it and talking to my family, I feel this was the best spot for me,” Howse said. “Being close to home, having family that have gone through Vanderbilt and getting a chance to play as a freshman in the SEC is huge. They have a plan for me when I get there, and it felt right.”

Three-star defensive back John Howse IV received more than two dozen scholarship offers from schools across the country, but when it came time to make his decision the Brentwood, Tenn., native decided there is no place like home. Howse announced a commitment to Vanderbilt Tuesday morning.

Howse narrowed his list of offers down to a Top 10 in April that included schools like Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State. He would further trim that list to a Top 6 earlier this month.

“I always had Vanderbilt in my top schools,” Howse noted. “I always kept up with them and had them on my radar. They always texted me and reach out. They check in with me and my family. They’ve been there since freshman year. After the 30 offers that I had, it’s crazy that I’m staying home.”

Among the traits Howse will bring to the Commodores’ defensive backfield is versatility. His size and skill set could translate to either cornerback or safety, and Vanderbilt has already explained where they plan to start him.

“I’ll be sticking to corner,” Howse said. “They are super excited having my size at corner; that’s half the battle. They are excited to be a part of my journey, excited to coach me and I’m excited for them to coach me too.”

Daryl Graham has trained Howse through Developing Great Athletes in Nashville, and has high praise for the newest Commodore.

“What makes John a special kid is John wants to do everything right,” Graham said. “He wants to be the best at what he does. Not too many kids focus on the small details early on, and he’s just locked in to becoming a better ballplayer.”

Being a local player and growing up around the University, Howse knows Vanderbilt’s potential and has been encouraged by what he has seen lately.

“This class they have coming in will definitely help them in the long run,” he said. “They played eight true freshman (Saturday) night, and they played great. If you just keep on adding talent, it’s going to be a great team in the future.”

Howse becomes commitment No. 16 in Vanderbilt’s 2021 recruiting class, but the first head coach Derek Mason and staff have secured from the in-state talent pool.