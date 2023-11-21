For Curtis, his relationship with Vanderbilt and their staff had been ongoing for a few months before receiving his offer back in October 10th with linebackers coach Nick Lezynski heading up the recruiting efforts.

Following a visit to Vanderbilt for the Auburn game, Saraland (Ala.) outside linebacker Jameson Curtis promptly decommitted from Memphis and is now a part of the Commodores' 2024 recruiting class.

His recent visit to West End was what really sealed the deal for Curtis in wanting to be a future Commodore.

"My visit was great," Curtis told VandySports.com. "I felt all the love from the coaching staff. And it's a beautiful place and a place you wanna be. You're around all the right people and Vanderbilt does it the right way. Also, the education you get from there is second to none. When football is all said and done, you will have something to lean on."

Curtis sees himself being a big part of Vanderbilt's 2024 recruiting class and thinks he can make an impact as soon as he steps on campus.

"I spoke to Coach (Clark) Lea and Coach Lezynski and I liked everything they were telling me," Curtis explained. "They were being straight forward and completely honest. I feel like I can come in and make an impact on special teams off the bat. I'm nowhere near perfect but Coach Lezynski will help me become a better player and man. I'm not worried about playing time, I just want to earn my reps, get into the flow and learn from the guys in front of me."

So far during his senior season, Curtis has tallied 57 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, eight quarterback hurries, and two blocked punts.

Curtis becomes the 20th commitment in Vanderbilt's recruiting class.