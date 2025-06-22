Vanderbilt Lands Dynamic Washington State Outfielder Logan Johnstone

Vanderbilt landed their third transfer of the 2025 offseason in Logan Johnstone, outfielder from Washington State. He was an All-Mountain West 1st team selection in 2025 and was by far Washington State’s best offensive player. Johnstone is a grad transfer and will play his redshirt senior season in Nashville for the VandyBoys.

Johnstone brings both strong offense and defense to West End, and will likely be a staple in a corner outfield spot for the 2026 season. He has plenty of speed and experience in the outfield to be a plus defender in one of the corners and can even play center field. Offensively, he had a breakout year in 2025 slashing .337/.439/.571 with 17 doubles and 9 home runs for Wazzu.

A deeper dive into some advanced stats indicate that Johnstone has elite bat-to-ball skills and is growing into some real power.

First, he walked as many times as he struck out on the year, something that no Vanderbilt batter accomplished last year. Next, he had both a K rate and BB rate of 13%, indicating both very good bat-to-ball abilities and the ability to lay off pitches outside the zone. For comparison’s sake, that 13% K rate was lower than any Vanderbilt batter from this previous season, and the 13% walk rate was higher than all but Rustan Rigdon’s. His wOBA (weighted on-base average – which measures offensive production by giving more value to events like doubles, triples, and home runs than to singles, and also considers walks and hit-by-pitches) was .440, again higher than any Vanderbilt hitter from 2025.

Beyond those elite bat-to-ball skills, Johnstone has developed power that has allowed him to become a much more complete and productive player offensively. He recorded an OPS above 1.000, something that no Vandebilt player did in 2025. His 17 doubles and 9 home runs led Washington State by a wide margin and would have been 1st and 2nd on Vanderbilt's squad, respectively. His ISO (isolated power – slugging % minus batting average) was .234, which would have been 2nd to only Brodie Johnston on Vanderbilt. As evidence of his all-around productivity, his wOBA was .440, again higher than any Vanderbilt hitter from 2025.

I think that there is another level to be found with his power, too, which is an exciting prospect. He both played in the Northwest where the cold and rain significantly dampen power production and it is not emphasized by coaching, as oftentimes west coast teams opt for a more station-to-station offensive style. The SEC is about as polar opposite as you can get from West Coast ball, and I’m intrigued to see how Johnstone’s game grows because of it.

Overall, Johnstone is a sneaky good pickup who I believe will have a large role to play for Vanderbilt in 2026. Fans should expect to see him hold down a corner outfield spot and provide a good to great bat in Vanderbilt’s lineup. Welcome to Nashville, Logan!