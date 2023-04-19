Taylor visited Vanderbilt this past weekend and announced his commitment to the Commodores just days later.

In 2022-23, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 42.5% from the field as well as 43% from 3-point range.

The Lehigh transfer also proved himself against high-major competition with a 20-point outing against Syracuse and an 18-point game against Wisconsin.

Taylor also matched up with Virginia Tech and scored just four points but still averaged 14 points per game while shooting 50% from the field against high-major competition.

The graduate transfer ended the season with eight-straight games in which he scored in double figures and six games in which he scored over 20 points. Taylor averaged double figures in each of his final two seasons at Lehigh and finished his career there with 1186 career points.

The Illinois native is Vanderbilt's first transfer-portal commit of the cycle and projects to have a significant role with the Commodores.

Breaking down Taylor's game

Taylor's game fits nearly perfectly into Vanderbilt's situation.

The 6-foot-6 wing is a prolific shooter off the catch who can thrive in an off-ball role alongside high-level guards like Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence, as well.

That high-level spot-up shooting and floor spacing that Taylor provides opens up the rest of his game.

The versatile wing can also be an effective scorer when attacking closeouts and getting downhill. Taylor has the ability to be much more than a 1-2 dribble player, though.

At Lehigh, Taylor was a three-level scorer that could effectively get to his spots and rise up in the mid-range and could also use his frame as well as crafty finishes to be a capable finisher around the rim.

It wouldn't be shocking if Taylor's numbers take a hit when moving from the Patriot League to the Southeastern Conference, but his offensive skillset provides hope that he could be an effective scoring wing in the SEC.

The graduate transfer provides value outside of scoring, as well.

Taylor averaged 6.5 rebounds per game in his final season at Lehigh, a mark that would have ranked second on Vanderbilt's roster last season.

The 6-foot-6 wing has also earned a reputation as a versatile and active defender, that could allow him to play both forward spots as well as defend multiple positions.

Taylor seems to be a natural fit in Stackhouse's defense that likes to have long, athletic and switchable forwards that can force turnovers.

How Taylor fits in

The foundation is laid for Vanderbilt, but with the departures of Liam Robbins, Jordan Wright, Quentin Millora-Brown, Myles Stute and others, there is a need for pieces that can complement Vanderbilt's prolific backcourt.

Taylor has the potential to be that, and more.

The Lehigh transfer will likely slide in to an immediate starting role alongside Manjon, Lawrence (if he opts to return to Vanderbilt) and Colin Smith.

If Lawrence returns, Stackhouse likely doesn't need Taylor to be his go-to scorer but he will have ample opportunity to be among the Commodores' leading scorers. Taylor isn't ball dominant but will provide shooting that can complement Manjon and Lawrence's ability to get downhill.

When those two have trouble, Taylor also has the ability to step into a bigger offensive role if needed. If he can't, his defensive versatility and rebounding will keep him on the floor.

The graduate transfer also fills a nice role as a bridge to Vanderbilt's young wings. Rather than having JaQualon Roberts and Jason Rivera-Torres thrown to the wolves as freshmen and expecting them to carry the load on the wing, Stackhouse landing Taylor allows them to grow into roles that they're more comfortable in.

If a freshman wing breaks out, then Taylor's departure after the 2022-23 season will allow them to step into a premier role as a sophomore.

The timing works, the on-court role fits and Taylor looks to be exactly what Vanderbilt needed out of the portal.