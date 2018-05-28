In a draw that's almost exactly the same one the Commodores got last year, Vanderbilt will be the two-seed in the Clemson Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament, which also includes St. John's, Clemson and Morehead St.

The Commodores (31-25, 16-14 Southeastern Conference) were awarded an at-large bid on Monday and will play their first game against St. John's on Friday.

VU was also sent to Clemson last year, where it was also a two-seed playing St. John's in its opener.

The Commodores dispatched St. John's in the opener, and beat Clemson in two of three from there, before losing two games to Oregon State in the Corvalis Super Regional.

It's the second consecutive year the Commodores will be on the road after they'd hosted four straight seasons.

That regional is paired with the Tallahassee Regional, which includes host Florida State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Samford.

Clemson was the tournament's 10th-overall seed, while FSU is seventh.

Three weeks ago, VU was in danger of missing the tournament entirely. But the Commodores won two of three games at Tennessee, trounced MTSU, then, swept what was then a ranked Kentucky team at home to close the regular season.



Vanderbilt lost its lone SEC Tournament game to Texas A&M, which also got an at-large bid. But a tough schedule with lots of big wins helped the Commodores' case.

The Commodores had a 38 RPI, according to WarrenNolan.com, and were 18-17 against the RPI top 50. Only four schools--Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Ole Miss--had more top-50 wins, and each of the other schools, except Auburn, hosted. Texas Tech, which also hosted, also had 18 top-50 wins.

VU also played 23 games without J.J. Bleday (.374/.504/.523), who was easily the team's best hitter, as well as a quality defender.

Bleday, Vandy's starting right fielder, missed seven full conference weekends with an oblique strain. The Commodores were 23-10 with him, and 8-15 without Bleday.

VU was 2-5 in neutral-site games and 7-11 in road games.

The SEC got 10 teams in, the others being Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Kentucky, which has a 30 RPI, but went 13-17 in the regular season, was left out of the field. Vanderbilt swept UK in Nashville to end the regular season.