The Commodores won 20 games and played the 19th ranked schedule in the country but ultimately didn't do enough in the NCAA Tournament committee's eyes to warrant an at-large bid to the tournament.

For the sixth-straight season, Vanderbilt waited to hear its name called on Selection Sunday but all it got was silence.

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse made his case to the NCAA Tournament committee after Saturday afternoon’s loss to Texas A&M.

“We belong in the NCAA Tournament, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Stackhouse said.

“They talk about us getting eight or nine teams (in the tournament), there’s no way you’re gonna tell me we ain’t one of the best eight teams in this league,” he added.

The committee ultimately didn’t hear Stackhouse’s argument and left the Commodores out of the field, leaving the fourth-year coach still searching for the first tournament berth of his tenure.

This one felt different than the last four, though. The Commodores were right there. On the last day of the SEC Tournament it was in reach, hope was real.

It felt like destiny that this team would channel a little more magic and back door its way into the field. With the way they had been playing, who's to say they wouldn’t have won a game or two in the process.

Instead, destiny was derailed by a rèsumé that the committee ultimately decided wasn’t good enough to stack up with the rest of the field.

Where the rèsumè fell short:

Non-conference play

For as good as Vanderbilt was in the second half of the season, its efforts were just too little and too late.

After a 7-6 finish in which Vanderbilt suffered a quad-three and quad-four loss while also failing to pick up a quad-one win, the Commodores left non-conference play in a deep hole. One without much hope.

What Stackhouse’s team did in league play gave it life, but at that point it was already too far gone.

This is the second year in a row that this has been the case, at this point it’s an issue that needs to be addressed. It’s great to play your best basketball at the end of the season, but for Vanderbilt to avoid being here again next season there has to be more of a sense of urgency in non-conference play.

There has to be something on the Commodores’ rèsumè before February. There wasn’t this year and that’s what ultimately cost them.

Whether you feel that Vanderbilt should have been in the field or not, it’s easy to look back and see where things went wrong. It’s really, really difficult to build a rèsumè in a month.

Vanderbilt almost did it but ultimately didn’t help itself enough in the winter, the Commodores were punished for that in the spring.

The metrics

If it were just based on quad records alone, Vanderbilt may have heard it’s named called on Sunday.

What may have ultimately done Vanderbilt in was the metrics.

The Commodores entered Selection Sunday ranked 81st in the NET and 80th in KenPom.

Last year’s Rutgers team was ranked 80th in the NET and became the lowest-ranked team to get an at-large bid in the NET era. That Rutgers team had seven quad-one wins and ended up in the First Four.

Vanderbilt would have made history and became the lowest-ranked team to ever be in the field had it been selected on Sunday.

Stackhouse and his team truly had a compelling case as to why they should be in the tournament. The eye test was in their favor, their strength of schedule was ranked 19th in the nation and they had the high-end wins.

That case was likely good enough to have a committee member or two pounding on the table for the Commodores, but the metrics ultimately hindered it.

Vanderbilt’s exclusion will undoubtedly start plenty of dialogue about the importance of the NET and its validity.

Where the program goes from here

This season had some tremendous moments and yielded plenty of hope for the future, but its result still didn’t meet Vanderbilt’s ultimate goal.

“We just come to work everyday and continue to try to become an NCAA tournament team, that’s really the goal, not to just get into the NCAA tournament but to really get in and make some noise,” Stackhouse said before the season.

Vanderbilt didn’t hit its goal, instead it will have to settle for “great momentum” and an NIT berth for the second straight season.

That makes next year that much more important.

The tournament has to be the goal again and Vanderbilt has to get there next year, no excuses this time.



