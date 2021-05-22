Vanderbilt loses heartbreaker on Saturday

Home plate umpire Wes Hamilton didn't see it that way, and in a matter of minutes that followed, everything came crashing down.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--For several seconds, Vanderbilt fans at Hawkins Field stood on their feet prepared to celebrate a Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title, and for a split second, they thought they had it.

Down to their last out, Kentucky strung together six consecutive base runners, rallying from two down to score five runs and earn a 7-5 win over the Commodores on Saturday afternoon.

Coltyn Kessler's three-run home run off Nick Maldonado gave the Wildcats a 5-4 advantage before the 'Cats added two more.

Kentucky's Sean Harney held the lead in the bottom of the inning, sending a stunned crowd heading for the exits.

Making matters worse, left fielder Troy LaNeve left the game in the ninth inning with an apparent leg injury. Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said afterwards he had no information on LaNeve's injury .

First baseman Dominic Keegan was 5-for-5 with a run scored for the Commodores, who out-hit Kentucky, 14-10, The Commodores left 10 men on base to Kentucky's nine, and also hit into two double plays.

The lost left Vanderbilt (39-13, 19-9 Southeastern Conference) a half-game behind Tennessee in the Eastern Division, and dropped the Commodores to the No. 4 seed in next week's SEC tournament.

Vandy will play Wednesday's late game (scheduled for 8 Central) in Hoover, Ala., and will face the winner of Wednesday's Ole Miss-Auburn game.

Maldonado struck out Ryan Ritter and Cam Hill swinging to start the ninth. But Kentucky's Austin Schultz lined Maldonado's next pitch to left for a single and then after Maldonado got ahead 1-2 to T.J. Collett, the count went full before Collett singled to put men on the corners.

Jeren Shelby pinch-ran for Collett and stole second. Again, Maldonado got ahead 1-2, this time, to Kessler, and then Maldonado thought he had a game-ending strike three on an 85-mile-an-hour pitch.

Hamilton called it a ball. An upset Maldonado stood on the grass in front of the mound and stared at Hamilton for a second before walking back to the mound.

"It was a ball," Corbin said when asked about it. "It's a called ball, so it's a ball. It's not a strike three. If he'd called strike three, I would have seen a 'strike three.' It was a ball."

After Kessler fouled off a 92-mile-an-hour fastball, Maldonado came back with another, which Kessler pulled into the bleachers in right-center.

Maldonado--who'd hit one batter all year--then plunked John Rhodes with his next pitch before Corbin had seen enough.

Luke Murphy then ran the count to 3-2 on lefty Jacob Plastiak, who blasted a pitch over the shorter portion of the wall in left to give Kentucky a 7-2 advantage.

Vanderbilt got a run in the ninth when C.J. Rodriguez drove in Keegan with a ground-out, but Harney struck out Parker Noland swinging to end the game.

Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez drove in what had looked like an important insurance run in the eighth with a single to right to score Noland.

Isaiah Thomas and Jack Bulger had RBI hits in the third, and Tate Kolwyck--though not credited with an RBI due to Noland's base-running mistake that resulted in a double play--lifted a fly ball to right to plate a third run in that inning.

Vanderbilt's Patrick Reilly got off a a rough start, allowing the first three runners he faced to reach. That included a Schultz home run to lead off the game, and later, Kessler's RBI double.

Reilly then settled down, throwing scoreless frames (and not allowing more than runner in any inning) before being lifted for Chris McElvain (1 1/3 scoreless) to start the sixth.