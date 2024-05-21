A statement that its regional streak should continue. A statement that this team is alive and kicking.

That's a big deal for a group that couldn't necessarily say that on Friday night as it stared down a potential sweep against Kentucky and what would've been a 12-win SEC season.

Instead, Vanderbilt delivered on Saturday with a season-altering win and delivered again on Tuesday with an impressive win over Florida, which also entered Hoover 13-17 in SEC play.

Those 13 wins left some doubt for both teams. Vanderbilt exited Hoover Met without much, though.

Instead it exited with some clarity, confidence, a raised RPI and a rèsumè that feels like an NCAA Tournament caliber one.

Vanderbilt didn't just make a statement with the result, it made a statement in the way it got there.

It was a statement night for Bryce Cunningham, who went six scoreless innings with six strikeouts in what was perhaps the biggest outing of his career.

Not only that, Cunningham's lineup picked him up.

Similarly to Cunningham, that lineup looked lost at times over the last few months but didn't on Tuesday.

Instead it looked confident, made something out of nothing at times and made Florida pay for its mistakes.

Vanderbilt looked the part on Tuesday, not only as a tournament team but also as a team that seems to have some hope that it can do something if it gets there.

It was time for this team to step into a big moment, it delivered with its back against the wall. On Saturday and Tuesday.

