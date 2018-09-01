Defense leads Vandy to blowout of MTSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--It wasn't always pretty, but it was good enough.
Led by an aggressive defensive effort, Vanderbilt sacked MTSU quarterback Brent Stockstill six times and returned his fumble for a score, knocking off the Blue Raiders by a 35-7 score.
Linebacker Jordan Griffin led VU with eight tackles, two for loss.
Clinging to a 14-7 lead, Shurmur got flushed left and found Chris Pierce for a 17-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter.
Early in the fourth, Shurmur lobbed a ball for Lipscomb near the goal line. The junior made a tremendous diving grab for a 28-yard score to put Vandy up 21.
Running back Jamauri Wakefield added a 14-yard rushing score, VU's third touchdown in its last three drives of the game.
Vanderbilt struggled in the first half, with just 87 yards of total offense. But Khari Blasingame's 30-yard touchdown run on VU's first drive, and Dayo Odeyingbo's 3-yard fumble return of a mis-fired Brent Stockstill lateral were enough for a 14-7 advantage.
SCORING SUMMARY
VU: Khari Blasingame 30-yd. run, Ryley Guay PAT. VU 7-0 (5 plays-58 yards-12:21 left/1st qtr.)
MTSU: Brent Stockstill 4-yd pass to C.J. Windham. Crews Holt PAT. TIed-7 (15-93-1:59/1st)
VU: Dayo Odeyingbo 3-yard fumble return, Guay PAT. VU, 14-7 (14:01/2nd)
VU: Kyle Shurmur 17-yard pass to Chris Pierce, Guay PAT. VU, 21-7. (7-92, 12:47/4th)
VU: Shurmur 28-yard pass to Kalija Lipscomb, Guay PAT. VU, 28-7 ( 12:47/4th)
VU: Jamauri Wakefield 14-yard rush, Guay PAT. VU, 35-7. (12-80, 1:28/4th)