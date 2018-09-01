NASHVILLE, Tenn.--It wasn't always pretty, but it was good enough.

Led by an aggressive defensive effort, Vanderbilt sacked MTSU quarterback Brent Stockstill six times and returned his fumble for a score, knocking off the Blue Raiders by a 35-7 score.

Linebacker Jordan Griffin led VU with eight tackles, two for loss.

Clinging to a 14-7 lead, Shurmur got flushed left and found Chris Pierce for a 17-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter.

Early in the fourth, Shurmur lobbed a ball for Lipscomb near the goal line. The junior made a tremendous diving grab for a 28-yard score to put Vandy up 21.

Running back Jamauri Wakefield added a 14-yard rushing score, VU's third touchdown in its last three drives of the game.

Vanderbilt struggled in the first half, with just 87 yards of total offense. But Khari Blasingame's 30-yard touchdown run on VU's first drive, and Dayo Odeyingbo's 3-yard fumble return of a mis-fired Brent Stockstill lateral were enough for a 14-7 advantage.