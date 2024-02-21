Georgia came into Wednesday with a 4-8 record in conference play and was on a six-game losing streak, but Vanderbilt never led the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt one of its best remaining chances at a Southeastern Conference win in a 76-64 loss to Georgia at Memorial Gymnasium.

Mike White's team led by as much as 23 on Wednesday as it led by double digits from the 12:29 mark of the first half on.

Georgia out-rebounded Vanderbilt 39-26 while holding the Commodores to just 36.2% shooting from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt still has yet to shoot over 40% from beyond the arc in any game this season.

Wednesday night's outing was another reminder of the harsh reality that Vanderbilt has to face.

There's been far too many sad nights like this on West End.

Three quick takes:

Feel or lack thereof

Despite Georgia coming in on a six-game losing streak, it didn't feel as if this one was ever a winnable outing for Vanderbilt.

It felt like Georgia had this one in hand early and to be honest, it didn't feel as if that many people cared.

Memorial Gymnasium felt empty, quiet, full of apathy and without much reason to care.

That's not a dissimilar story to the rest of Vanderbilt's home games this season. This one almost felt eerie.

Jason Rivera-Torres' slump continues

Rivera-Torres hasn't scored in double figures since his 14-point outing on January 17th against Auburn. That Auburn game was his fourth in a row with 10 points or more.

The talented Vanderbilt freshman has averaged just 3.6 points per game since while shooting just 16.3% from the field as well as 8.3% from 3-point range.



The 6-foot-6 wing seems to have hit the freshman wall after a start that showed how high his ceiling is. Since that start, Rivera-Torres has seen the effects of inconsistent playing time and some of what Stackhouse called an illness.

Rivera-Torres finished Wednesday night scoreless while shooting 0-for-1 from the floor.

Vanderbilt's standout freshman is one of its most talented players but seems to be in a real slump.

That was Paul Lewis' best outing of the season

Lewis tied his season-high before halftime on Wednesday and had his career high midway through the second.

It felt like Wednesday night was a look at what Vanderbilt had advertised Lewis as all offseason. Unfortunately for the Commodores, Lewis hasn't lived up to those expectations and came into Vanderbilt's matchup with Georgia averaging 3.8 points per game.

Lewis finished Wednesday with 18 points while shooting 5-for-13 from the floor.

That wasn't enough for Vanderbilt as it fell to 7-19 overall and 2-11 in the league.