Vanderbilt no-hits OSU in seven-inning scrimmage
NASHVILLE, Tenn--Vanderbilt pitchers Tyler Brown, Mason Hickman and Justin Willis combined on a seven-inning no-hitter in a 1-0 scrimmage win over Oklahoma State at Hawkins Field on Saturday afternoon.
Brown and Hickman each went three innings, and Willis, one. The three combined for 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Vandy’s Julian Infante drove in the only run of the game, rolling a two-out, 1-0 pitch off lefty Brady Basso up the middle and scoring Pat DeMarco, who doubled, from second.
Brown threw 42 pitches over three no-hit innings, and striking out six and walking one. His off-speed pitches were particularly effective.
Hickman was just as good in his own way. Shortstop Ethan Paul leapt to start a 6-3 double play off a liner to get him out of the sixth, erasing the only runner he gave up. The sophomore right-hander struck out three and walked one.
The Cowboy lineup contained eight hitters who played for OSU last season, including four regulars and Carson McCusker, who had 129 at-bats.
The Commodores played without right fielder J.J. Bleday, the team’s best returning hitter, who is nursing a minor ankle injury.
A second seven-inning scrimmage will follow on Saturday afternoon.
NOTES
Brown sat 91-2 with his fastball, and touched 93. Hickman sat 88 with his.
DeMarco and Infante were each picked off first.
A Philip Clarke passed ball allowed McCusker to reach base in the third.
Austin Martin came within inches of a three-run homer to left-center in the third.
Thomas got a double off a ball the left fielder lost in the sun.
Vanderbilt didn’t strike out until DeMarco fanned to start the fourth.
Brown walked leadoff man Dylan Gardner on four pitches in the first, but used his off-speed pitches effectively to strike out Trevor Boone swinging and Christian Funk looking to get out of the first.
Brown again used the strikeout to get out of a minor jam, getting Gardner and Boone swinging in the third.
It was 62 degrees with an eight-MPH wind.