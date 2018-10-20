NASHVILLE, Tenn--Vanderbilt pitchers Tyler Brown, Mason Hickman and Justin Willis combined on a seven-inning no-hitter in a 1-0 scrimmage win over Oklahoma State at Hawkins Field on Saturday afternoon.

Brown and Hickman each went three innings, and Willis, one. The three combined for 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Vandy’s Julian Infante drove in the only run of the game, rolling a two-out, 1-0 pitch off lefty Brady Basso up the middle and scoring Pat DeMarco, who doubled, from second.



Brown threw 42 pitches over three no-hit innings, and striking out six and walking one. His off-speed pitches were particularly effective.

Hickman was just as good in his own way. Shortstop Ethan Paul leapt to start a 6-3 double play off a liner to get him out of the sixth, erasing the only runner he gave up. The sophomore right-hander struck out three and walked one.

The Cowboy lineup contained eight hitters who played for OSU last season, including four regulars and Carson McCusker, who had 129 at-bats.

The Commodores played without right fielder J.J. Bleday, the team’s best returning hitter, who is nursing a minor ankle injury.

A second seven-inning scrimmage will follow on Saturday afternoon.