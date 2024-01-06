Alabama’s shooting was just a little too much for Vanderbilt today as Nate Oats improved to 10-0 in the city of Nashville with a 78-75 win inside Memorial Gym. Despite a career-high from Jason Rivera-Torres and improved play from Tyrin Lawrence, the home team just didn’t have what it took to win today.

For much of the first half, it appeared Vanderbilt wouldn’t provide much resistance against an Alabama team that converted on six of their first eight three-point attempts. That changed in the last seven minutes of the half, though. Coach Stackhouse figured something out defensively as the Commodores held the Crimson Tide to seven points in the last 14 minutes.

“We slowed them down a little bit. Our transition game was better too. They were getting out on made shots, not just misses.”

Alabama seemed to play more relaxed with a double-digit lead, but Vanderbilt’s defensive switch was also a part of the late-half struggles. Not only that, but Ezra Manjon had a fantastic first half, leading the way with 10 points. After a strong finish to the half, there was optimism inside Memorial Gym with the home team trailing by just four.

The second half was unfortunately highlighted by an injury suffered by Ezra Manjon. He came up limping after getting fouled on a layup attempt with under 7-minutes to play. He made two free throws but then walked to the locker room.

After the game, Stackhouse said, “He wanted to go back in the game, but the trainer didn’t feel like that was the best option.”

Besides the injury to Manjon, freshman Jason Rivera-Torres continued to impress. Coming into today’s game, Rivera-Torres was averaging 7 points per game. He nearly tripled that against Alabama, finishing with 20 points.

There were noticeable possessions throughout the second half that Rivera-Torres was the center of the play design.

“He’s a guy that we want to run things for. He’s someone that’s going to be on the team’s scouting reports. Sometimes, he just needs to survey a little bit longer.”

In the end, the hot shooting of the Crimson Tide proved to be the difference. Nate Oats’ club shot 40% from beyond the arc, knocking in a total of 12 threes. On the flip side, Vandy closed by shooting 27% from deep, which simply wasn’t good enough. Overall, today’s result is one this team should be able to build off of, considering they lost by three after entering the matchup as 13-point underdogs.

SEC play continues for the Commodores as they travel to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers and former teammate Jordan Wright.

