NASHVILLE, Tenn .—Vanderbilt's stunning end-of-season run continued, as the Commodores, behind 25 points from Ezra Manjon , upset Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament at Bridgestone Arena on Friday evening by an 80-73 score.

Out-sized and badly out rebounded, Vanderbilt put on a clinic of hustle, determination and grit and timely shooting, sending Kentucky home and keeping hope alive for a potential bid in next week's NCAA tournament.

Jordan Wright and Tyrin Lawrence each added 18 for Vanderbilt (20-13).

Antonio Reeves scored 22 and Jacob Toppin had 21, while Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (21-11).

The Wildcats out-rebounded Vanderbilt, 43-26, but the Commodores shot 49.1% from the field and 90% from the foul line.

"They were pounding us on the board but our guys got tough, timely rebounds," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhosue said.

The Commodores advance to the tournament semifinals to face Texas A&M at 2 on Saturday, and add to their growing case to play in next week's NCAA field of 68 with their fifth Quad 1 win this season.

Vanderbilt has won five in a row and 10 of 11, and has beaten the Wildcats twice in nine days.

Vanderbilt stormed out of the second half and quickly expanded a five-point lead. With 15:43 left, Wright hit a long 3 to give Vandy a 12-point lead and then Kentuckys’ Chris Livingston threw down a monster dunk on the other end.

That was the start of Kentucky’s 6-0 run that commenced with Tshiebwe’s steal from Manjon and fast-break lay-up on the other end.

And then Vandy nearly turned the ball over twice on its next possession. But Manjon rescued an errant pass just in front of mid-court, then, scrambled to nail a stunning 3-pointer at 6:30 with the shot clock under a second.

"The point guard, he can never have a bad day, and he doesn't. ... He's a joy to coach," Stackhouse said.

It was a trademark possession of a team that refused to fold in the midst of a heavily-partisan Kentucky crowd.

After a Manjon turnover--and the senior had an uncharacteristic six on Friday--Reeves hit an open 3 to cut the lead to 71-67. again, Manjon answered with a pair of foul shots with 1:53 left.

Tschebwe countered with two free throws. Lawrence then hit perhaps the biggest shot of the night, canning a jumper near the right baseline with 1:11 to play and the shot clock running down.

After a moving screen call that went against the 'Cats, Vandy's Colin Smith hit two free throws. Again, Topin hit a 3 with 44.9 seconds left and then stole the ball from Trey Thomas in the backcourt and moved in for a dunk.

Wright got in the way and stopped it with a foul. Toppin missed both free throws, Wright snagged the rebound and got fouled. His two free throws with 34.1 seconds left put the 'Dores up eight and sealed a win.

At the end of it, several hundred fans gathered near a baseline corner and chanted for Stackhouse, who seemed to be coaching for his career six weeks ago.

"They were just so loud and it felt amazing," Wright said.

Vanderbilt, despite a 22-9 deficit on the glass, led 39-34 at half thanks to 55.6% shooting compared to Kentucky’s 41.2%.

Kentucky raced out to a 14-4 lead with 13:42 left in the first half when Reeves hit back-to-back 3s in a span of 25 seconds before Wright answered with a long 3.

Manjon’s 3 a couple minutes later got Vandy within a pair.

It seemed Kentucky’s size would take over, but Vanderbilt’s ability to hit the 3—it hit 7-of-15 of them in the first half—and get to the rack tilted things to the ‘Dores advantage.

And Kentucky got frustrated, which would become a common theme for the evening.

After Paul Lewis hit a 3, Reeves was called for a foul on the floor that gave Vanderbilt an extra possession.

The Commodores didn’t convert there, but before the end of the half, Tschiebwe was whistled for a Flagrant 1 for throwing an arm at Smith’s face.

That send things to the other end, where Smith drilled both free throws. That set up a last-of-the-half possession in which Wright nailed a 3 to push the advantage to five.