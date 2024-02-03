Saturday's contest marks the Commodores' first Southeastern Conference win of the season and its first win of 2024.

On Saturday it wasn't the same story. It wasn't a tale of anger or falling short. Rather, it was one of a joyful Memorial Gymnasium coming together for a 68-61 Vanderbilt win over Missouri.

"Well that felt good," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. "It was great to get over the hump today. I thought we took everything we had. We dealt with some adversity but it felt like we kept doing the things that we needed to do to seal the deal."

Behind four double-figure scorers, a performance in which Vanderbilt out-rebounded Missouri 42-31, 15 made free throws and a timely pull up jumper by Tyrin Lawrence to ice it Vanderbilt did it.

The Commodores found a way to win.

"It felt, really, really good man," Ezra Manjon said. "It just feels good to get back into that winning column and to just get ourselves out of that hump."

At the beginning of this one it felt as if this one may not have ended that way, though.

Before you could blink, Vanderbilt trailed 9-2 behind four made field goals from Missouri forward Noah Carter.

Carter had 14 first-half points but just six in the second half.

"The key was just to know where he was at," Ven-Allen Lubin said.

Missouri held some breathing room until a 6:01 scoring drought that seems to be like clockwork for it allowed a 10-0 run that got Vanderbilt back in the game.

That run came partly due to Ezra Manjon, who had two fouls, returning to the floor. That hasn't happened much under Stackhouse.

"I trust coach and whatever decision he makes, I did whisper in his ear a little bit and I was like 'I'm ready to go back in.'" Manjon said. "I knew I wasn't supposed to get that third foul."

It felt as if the Commodores moved the ball at an especially high level during that stretch.

"I think just ball movement, just trusting each other." Manjon added. "The ball was just popping."

That Missouri drought paired with another one that lasted 4:38 allowed Vanderbilt to get out to a 32-29 lead at the half as it shot 48.1% from the field and held the Tigers to 37.5% shooting from the field as well as 15.4% shooting from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt opened the second half on a 6-0 run behind four points from Ezra Manjon.

Tamar Bates turned it on in the second half, as did Missouri's shot making, but the Commodores led for the entirety of the second half and outscored Missouri 36-32 after the break en route to their first victory since Dec. 30.

Three quick takes:

Vanderbilt needed that one, badly.

As a team sits at 0-7 in league play it's hard not to think of the worse possible scenario; 0-18.

This felt like Vanderbilt's chance to get that backpack full of bricks off of its back and out of its mind.

"You've gotta get some fruit, some reward from what you put in, now you get a win," Stackhouse said. "It's something to build off of."

Luckily for Stackhouse and his team, it walked off of the Memorial Gymnasium floor as winners on Saturday. It wasn't necessarily a given that they would do that at any point in the new year.

"Until you actually do it those types of elephants in the room, they can loom large," Stackhouse said. "We got that off our back so we're not that team."

The general tone of the season won't be changed by Saturday's result but having the possibility of a winless SEC season off the table is something that Vanderbilt can't necessarily scoff at.

In the worst-case scenario, 1-17 feels significantly different than 0-18.

Now this team has a result to look back on and say 'we can do this, we've done it before.'

Vanderbilt won't be a tournament team or anything close to it but perhaps it can have a looser feel now that it can play with nothing to lose.

Good guardplay wins

Vanderbilt's blueprint was clear on Saturday. So was the difference between its guards and Missouri's.

Tyrin Lawrence, Ezra Manjon and Isaiah West combined for 43 points as opposed to Nick Honor, Sean East and Tamar Bates' 37.

Lawrence and Manjon looked the part of the backcourt duo that Vanderbilt needed them to be while West stepped up an knocked down four shots from 3-point range.

West's contributions made a significant difference in this one. So did Vanderbilt's veteran alpha dogs in the backcourt.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves

Saturday was the most fun day for Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium in months. That sounds cool on the surface, but that's also a testament to where things are at with this team.

Beating another team that was winless in the conference in a tight game was the highlight of the last couple weeks for this group.

Saturday's contest and the way in which it was handled seems to say that this team hasn't quit and that the players still believe in each other, at least to an extent. The win is also an inherently good thing.

It doesn't make Vanderbilt a competitive SEC team all of a sudden, though. The Commodores still have the same problems they've proven to have all season. That was evidenced by Vanderbilt shooting just 22.7% from beyond the arc.

Perhaps Vanderbilt can find a way to win a few more after this, though.