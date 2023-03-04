The Commodores finished the regular season with an 18-13 record including an 11-7 record in league play.

Vanderbilt ended senior day and its regular season with a positive in its 77-72 win over Mississippi State.

"That was just a great game, great environment against a tough team, great night for our seniors that came out, I thought they all performed well, would love to have had Liam be a part of it but I thought they all rallied together and got this win for him," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said.

In a spot where Vanderbilt seemed prone to a letdown game, it made it clear early on that a letdown would not be the case.

Just minutes after seniors Emmanuel Ansong, Liam Robbins, and Jordan Wright were honored at Vanderbilt’s senior night ceremony, Wright and Ansong scored on back-to-back possessions to put the Commodores up 10-3.

The Memorial Gymnasium crowd erupted after Wright’s 3 and Vanderbilt rode that momentum into the break with a 37-27 lead.

Wright along with Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores with 13 and 12 first-half points, respectively.

Mississippi State scratched and clawed all night to keep its head above water in the second half, but ultimately never gained a second-half lead.

Whether it was a three by Trey Thomas or Myles Stute, a drive by Tyrin Lawrence, or timely free throws by Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt had an answer every time it was pushed.

The Commodores held the lead for the entirety of the game and picked up their seventh win in their last eight games as Jordan Wright sealed it with two free throws.

Vanderbilt overcomes a tough matchup on paper, again

It felt like Mississippi State was exactly what Vanderbilt didn’t need to see just days after losing its center for the season, but that didn’t stop the Commodores from picking up its 11th league win of the season on senior night.

As expected, the Commodores struggled with the physicality and athleticism of the Bulldogs. In the end that didn’t matter, though.

Vanderbilt won this one behind 12 made 3 pointers and four players scoring in double digits.

The Commodores shot 49.1% from the field and 48% from 3-point range in their 77-point performance.

Three quick takes:

The way Vanderbilt controlled Memorial Gymnasium in SEC play was impressive

As Vanderbilt has had success, it has largely been because of the way it has defended its home floor.

A place that was the site of losses to Grambling State and Southern Miss just a few months ago turned into a place in which the Commodores have won five-straight games. Vanderbilt also didn’t lose a game at home since January 24th.

Memorial Magic has felt real over the last two months, not only in the results of games but also in the way that Nashville has embraced Vanderbilt.

"The students...coming in and seeing them 60 minutes ahead of game time running down here trying to get to the front of the court, you feel like you just can't lose for them, you feel like you're playing for the city of Nashville, you feel like you're playing for Vanderbilt," Wright said.

"The magic is back, for sure," the senior wing said.

For the last two months it didn’t feel like just a place where Vanderbilt plays anymore, it felt like the place to be.

If anything holds Vanderbilt back it’ll be rebounding and interior defense

If it wasn’t clear when Robbins went down on Wednesday night, it’s clear now. Vanderbilt’s biggest hurdle to making a deep SEC Tournament run will be what happens in the paint and on the glass.

In the absence of the 7-footer, Kentucky outrebounded Vanderbilt 26 to nine on the offensive glass and kept itself in the game despite shooting just 32.2% from the field because of it.

On Saturday that trend continued as Mississippi State scored 36 of its 72 points in the paint, grabbed 23 offensive rebounds, and scored 25 second chance points.

That allowed the Bulldogs to stay in Saturday night’s game despite 14 turnovers and shooting just 23.5% from 3-point range along with 57.1% from the free throw line .

In the end, Vanderbilt was outrebounded 45-24 in total and 23-8 on the offensive glass.

Mississippi State and Kentucky are opponents that likely make the Commodores look worse than they actually are in those aspects but the drastic numbers from Vanderbilt’s last two games are certainly telling.

For Vanderbilt to control the deficit on the glass it will have to keep Quentin Millora-Brown, who got into foul trouble in both games without Robbins, on the floor.

A return from freshman forward Lee Dort, who showed high-level physicality and shot-blocking ability before going down with a stress fracture in his foot, would also be a tremendous boost.

Stackhouse said last week that Dort “could possibly be ready for the SEC tournament.”

Whether Dort returns or not, Vanderbilt will only go as far as its dirty work will take it.

Vanderbilt’s SEC Tournament draw will make things challenging, but not impossible

A few hours before Vanderbilt took the floor on Saturday night its SEC Tournament seeding was already determined.

The sixth–seeded Commodores will face off against the winner of Georgia and Louisiana State on Thursday night.

Getting past an LSU team that seriously damaged Vanderbilt’s at-large bid hopes a few weeks ago or a Georgia team that pushed the Commodores in Athens will be just the start of things for a Vanderbilt team that will have to make real noise in Bridgestone Arena to find itself in the field of 68.

If Vanderbilt wins its opening game in Bridgestone Arena, it will have a rematch with Kentucky on Friday night.

Just a few days ago Vanderbilt proved it can hang with the Wildcats, but will likely struggle to defend the interior presence that Oscar Tshiebwe presents in the absence of Robbins.

On the bright side, if Stackhouse’s team were to make it that far, it wouldn’t have to face off against second-ranked Alabama or 12th-ranked Tennessee until the championship game.

There certainly won’t be any easy matchups, but as Vanderbilt aims for the autobid, there is hope.



