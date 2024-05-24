Vanderbilt picked up its fourth-straight win as JD Thompson delivered and Ryan Ginther picked up some gutsy outs in big spots to take down fifth-seeded Mississippi State.

Hoover, AL-- As the time neared 1:00 AM, it felt as if Vanderbilt shined under the bright lights in its 4-3 win over Mississippi State at Hoover Met.

The Commodores recorded seven hits and struck out 15 times on Thursday but did enough to win as it avoids a Friday game in the SEC Tournament.

"It's just good for the boys to play well, play aggressively, see some good outcomes" Tim Corbin said. "To dignify the body of work."

After striking out in its first six at bats of the game, Vanderbilt finally got it rolling in the top of the third as Braden Holcomb put one in play for a single that got Vanderbilt going in an inning in which it loaded the bases and took a 2-0 lead on a Davis Diaz RBI single to left field.

Up until that point, Mississippi State starter Jurrangelo Cijntje had completely shut Vanderbilt down with a fastball-slider mix.

Vanderbilt tacked another one on in the fifth as JD Rogers, who walked to lead off the inning, was moved over to third by Calvin Hewett and scored on a wild pitch.

Hewett has been red hot this week and has been perhaps Vanderbilt's most timely hitter.

Cijntje exited after six innings of ball where he started sharp but ultimately surrendered three runs and five hits while striking out 10.

Luckily for Vanderbilt, it had its own star on the mound that carried it through.

JD Thompson went six innings of one-run ball in which he struck out eight and allowed just five hits.

"Strikes. Attack. Being aggressive," Corbin said of Thompson. "Using the field, using his outfielders, using his infielders. Just calm."

Hewett continued his tear at the plate with an RBI single in the seventh that scored Holcomb, who reached earlier in the inning on a walk, and gave Vanderbilt a 4-1 lead.

Vanderbilt right hander Greysen Carter came in for Thompson in the seventh and got in some major trouble as he sailed a ball by Holcomb at first that would've ended the inning and walked the next two batters before being pulled with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh in favor of Ryan Ginther.

Ginther was a veteran when he needed to be most, though. The old left hander struck out star Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan, who has been in a slump all week, to end the inning.

"The difference," Corbin said of Ginther's outs in the final three innings. "The strikeout was difficult. I mean that's a future major league player. Tremendous power, can change the game with one swing of a bat. Strong as a bull. Just to get a strikeout in a very difficult situation, you could feel the momentum start to slide."

The Hendersonville, Tennessee, native also got out of the eighth unscathed to keep Vanderbilt in a 4-1 lead as it entered the ninth.

"He took care of momentum for that time," Corbin said of Ginther. "Just very, very good pitching."

Mississippi State put together scary at bats in the ninth, particularly Connor Hujsak's which ended in a triple that scored David Mershon to make it 4-2.

It wasn't done, either.

Pinch hitter Nate Chester came in and poked a single the other way to make it 4-3 and to illicit a mound visit from Scott Brown.

Ginther then finished the deal as Vanderbilt answered the call in a big moment and sealed Thursday's game.

……………………………….

This season’s baseball content is presented by The Murfreesboro Pure Milk Company, a family-owned, third-generation milk and ice cream distribution company located in Murfreesboro. A partnership began over 50 years ago with Purity Dairy in Nashville to provide Purity milk and ice cream to consumers in middle Tennessee, and they now serve southern Kentucky, northern Alabama, Chattanooga, and north Georgia. Today, they supply grocery stores, convenience stores, and others with Purity products, as well as Mayfield, Nestle, and Haagen Dazs ice cream. For more information, visit their website at MPMCI.com.