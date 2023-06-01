That's not blind hope, either. That's based on things that have already been proven.

After news of Tyrin Lawrence's re-commitment to Vanderbilt, it's hard to find many SEC backcourt units better than what the Commodores will run out every night.

Lawrence, who will likely be Vanderbilt's go-to scorer, averaged 13.1 points per game in 2022-23 and he isn't the only double-digit scorer returning to Vanderbilt. Ezra Manjon, who averaged 10.5 points and 3.8 assists per game in his first season as a Commodore, will join him to form one of the league's best backcourts.

“With two good guards you’ve got a great chance to win, we’ve got outstanding guards,” Jerry Stackhouse said.

It's hard to argue with the fourth-year coach on that.

As Vanderbilt fought to keep its season alive deep into February and March without Liam Robbins, those guards proved it. In the Commodores win over LSU at Bridgestone Arena the pair combined for 39 points, in the NIT win over Michigan they combined for 41 and when Vanderbilt's back was against the wall the pair went for 43 points to lift it to an SEC Tournament win over Kentucky.

Despite all that Stackhouse has lost within his program, he may have kept his two most important players outside of Liam Robbins. Two players that have the ability open everything up for Vanderbilt's other offseason additions like Evan Taylor, Ven-Allen Lubin and Tasos Kamateros.

Having two good guards is one thing but by the looks of it, Stackhouse will have legitimate depth to work with in the backcourt.

Vanderbilt looks to have two capable young guards that can handle ballhandling responsibilities and are capable scorers as well.

Paul Lewis proving he can hold his own in power five games should be a point of solace for Stackhouse. In his freshman season, Lewis showed flashes of excellence with a combined 19 points in Vanderbilt's first two SEC Tournament games and gave plenty of reason to believe in his chances to be a regular contributor for the Commodores next season.

Manjon took notice of his backcourt running mate all season.

"His growth and just being comfortable in the game, I'm sure you guys can see it man," the then senior said after Lewis' 11-point outing against LSU. "He's just confident and he's a hooper, that's all you can really say about him, he goes out and competes, we love Paul Lewis, he's getting better day by day."

It's now time for Lewis to prove it, he's no longer the freshman who you're happy to get anything from. It's time to grow up quickly, the 6-foot-2 guard projects as Vanderbilt's third guard in the rotation and will have ample opportunity to prove that he can be worthy of that role.

Isaiah West, a local product, also projects as someone who can give Vanderbilt minutes early on. The 6-foot-3 guard has the potential to excel as an on-ball defender, is a capable scorer from all three levels and has true point guard skills that stand out to Stackhouse.

“I think Isaiah’s really been handling the ball well, he’s been distributing. I looked at him more as a two guard or a combo guard but man I think when you watch him he’s been the best player on the floor and he doesn’t have to do it by scoring.”

West's future head coach also noticed a few other important traits about West.

"At that point guard spot he gives us a different dynamic, he's a combo guard, he's a scorer, he can get in the paint, he can make shots, but I think his toughness and his approach is really what stood out to me."

Vanderbilt's combination of star power and young depth give it a case as one of the SEC's premier backcourts. That's not a question, what is a question is how good is that case compared to the others in the league.

How does it stack up to Kentucky's group of prolific freshmen? What about Arkansas' loaded class of guard transfers or Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M's returners?

That will be determined by the leaps that Vanderbilt's guards take. Can Manjon and Lawrence put together full All-SEC caliber seasons for the first time in their careers, can Lewis step in to consistent minutes? What does Vanderbilt get from the freshmen?

Even if those questions aren't answered in the way that Vanderbilt hopes, there's still something here.

Good guard-play wins in this age of college basketball, Vanderbilt seems to have that.