Tennessee separated itself early and didn't look back as it ran a race to 100 points by itself in an 88-53 win over Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena. Saturday's result was three points off from Vanderbilt's biggest loss to Tennessee in the history of the rivalry.

Knoxville, TENN-- How do you adequately describe that? In all honesty, it doesn't feel like there's enough words.

This one felt over pretty quickly. If that wasn't enough, it just kept getting worse and worse.

That's no surprise, it's just how this rivalry and this program work nowadays.

"We're not on the level of Tennessee right now." Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. "It's great that we had a game at home in our building where we could compete against them, but right now I think they're clicking as well as anybody in the country."

Losing that game to that team that badly should never happen. But it did. And it wasn't a foreign concept.

It may not have been the most embarrassing matchup with Tennessee that Vanderbilt has had this season. The first one was jarring because of the crowd, this one was jarring in just about every other way.

That's the type of loss that's impossible to put a positive spin on no matter how hard you try.

By the under eight media timeout, Tennessee led 30-8 after a 15-1 run that was sparked by a Vanderbilt scoring drought that ended up lasting over four minutes.

The gap only got bigger from there as the Volunteers outscored Vanderbilt 51-20 in the first half as well as 37-33 in the second half.

Vanderbilt shot just 33.3% from the field as well as 28% from 3-point range while turning it over 19 times and giving up 28 assists.

Tennessee led for the entirety of this one, unsurprisingly.

Vanderbilt fell to 7-18 overall and 2-10 in SEC play this season.

Three quick takes:

Vanderbilt looked overwhelmed in just about every sense

Need evidence of that first statement? Look at Vanderbilt's 13 first-half turnovers, Tennessee's six offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes and the score of this one.

Tennessee was just too much for Vanderbilt. It felt like the Volunteers could beat Vanderbilt in a multitude of different ways.

The ball just zipped around the perimeter all night for Tennessee, its defense didn't allow Vanderbilt to do much of anything unless Tyrin Lawrence or Ven-Allen Lubin took matters into their own hands in isolation.

Tennessee looked like a final four contender on Saturday while Vanderbilt looked like it didn't belong on that floor at times.

Rick Barnes' team just had too much size, too much depth, too much confidence and too much talent.

When you lose by 35 you have bigger problems than losing by 35

For a team like Tennessee, a day like Saturday could be written off by a bad shooting day or something of that sort. Not for Vanderbilt.

Not when you've already lost multiple games by more than 25. Not when this isn't a surprise or abnormal.

Saturday is indicative of bigger issues within Vanderbilt's program. A loss like Vanderbilt just had in Knoxville on top of its other embarrassing ones should cause it to take a deep dive into the infrastructure of this thing and the culture here.

Games like this tell you there's much more wrong than just not making the extra pass or rebounding.

Whether Vanderbilt takes that reality check or not has yet to be seen.

Some jarring stats

Here we go...

Vanderbilt has lost 10 of its last 11 to Tennessee.

Tennessee led Vanderbilt by 31 at halftime. That's Vanderbilt's largest halftime margin this season.

The biggest margin of victory Tennessee has ever had over Vanderbilt is 38 in 2014. Saturday was three off from that.

Tennessee had 16 assists on 20 field goals in the first half.

Vanderbilt had a halftime lead the first time these two teams met.

Tennessee led by as much as 41 on Saturday.

All that is probably less jarring than it should be at this point of the season.