On Saturday, Vanderbilt proved that to be the case again. Coach Clark Lea's group showed that it has fight, resiliency and talent. It also showed what's hampered it all year. The most consistent part of this group's performance has been the inconsistency its had.

It's always been clear that this Vanderbilt group has something. This roster has too much going for it not to show that. Perhaps that's why this one feels like rock bottom.

For the first 15 minutes Vanderbilt was decidedly bigger, faster and stronger than UNLV. The Commodores' execution was also miles better than its opponents. It felt like this could be the game that turned the tides for the Commodores. Then reality kicked in.

That reality came in the same form that it has for all of 2023. Careless mistakes, Vanderbilt shooting itself in the foot and letting bad plays build on each other.

A 17-point lead turning into a tie within just a few minutes doesn't happen any other way. Neither does 30 unanswered points. Neither does a team with Vanderbilt's talent losing to UNLV.

Vanderbilt doesn't look like it knows how to win. Not its offense, not its defense, not its special teams.

Now its record doesn't either.

Teams that make bowl games win games like this. Vanderbilt's path to that goal now feels as cloudy as ever. That's not because of how tremendous UNLV and Wake Forest are. It's because when Vanderbilt has needed to get it done, it hasn't.

Plain and simple.

Does this team have something in it? Sure. It's gonna be harder than ever for it to show that, though.

This one felt like a must win.

Vanderbilt got its wake up call, it knew it couldn't lose a game like this and expect bowl eligibility. But it did.

Now it has to go into Southeastern Conference play with no momentum and a need for four wins. Otherwise it's hard to classify this season as anything but a failure.

That's what happens when must wins aren't won. It feels as if Vanderbilt will experience the fullness of that effect for the rest of the season as a result of Saturday night.