Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt's offense, led by Camden Kozeal, Jayden Davis and Jacob Humphrey exploded as the Commodores took down previously undefeated Indiana State 20-4 at Hawkins Field on Tuesday night.

That was Vanderbilt's highest-scoring outing of the season and its largest margin of victory on the season.

Every Vanderbilt starter reached base and Vanderbilt scored in every inning of Tuesday's game as the Commodores recorded 17 hits and three home runs.

"We were just aggressive from an offensive standpoint," Corbin said.

Kozeal led the way with a 4-for-5 outing in which he hit his first career homer and accounted for five RBI.

"I don't think he's gonna go 4-for-5 every night but I think every time he gets in there he gets a little more comfortable with college baseball," Corbin said of Kozeal. "(He's) starting to feel the game a little bit more. He did a nice job. He knows the strike zone."

Humphrey also had the best game of his Vanderbilt career in his second start of the season. That was a welcome development in the absence of Jack Bulger, who is out with a hamstring injury.

"I thought at some point Jacob was going to play anyway so he just got an opening and he's taking advantage of it."

Humphrey followed that up in the bottom half of the inning by taking a ball for a ride to left field on the second pitch Vanderbilt saw of the day to put the Commodores up 1-0.

That homer went 432 feet with an exit velocity of 106 miles per hour.

"[Humphrey] just comes ready to play all the time. He always gives us something," Corbin said. "His at-bats were really good and he did a good job of commanding the strike zone."

RJ Austin was hit in the next at bat then scored on an RBI single by Camden Kozeal after advancing to second on a pickoff that got by Indiana State first baseman Henry Brown.

The Commodores led 2-0 after the first despite leaving three runners on base. That caused Indiana State to pull starting pitcher Brennyn Cutts after just 33 pitches.

Vanderbilt made it 3-0 in the second as Austin drove in Jonathan Vastine with an RBI groundout. Vastine, who came into Tuesday hitting .286, got on by hitting a ball that the 35 mile per hour wind gusts carried all the way to the left field monster for a double.

That wasn't the only play of the evening that was clearly an effect of the wind. Thompson made one of the day's best defensive plays on a popup that looked to be heading towards Natchez Trace but came back into the infield which forced the sophomore pitcher to make a play on the ball while falling backwards.

"Yeah, I think (it had) a big effect," Corbin said of the wind. "We hit some balls the backside that left the yard (normally) wouldn't but at the same time you get into a situation like this and both teams have to play in it."

Humphrey also felt the effects.

"This is crazy," the Vanderbilt outfielder said. "I don't think I've ever played in wind quite like this."

Thompson finished Tuesday with six innings pitched, four runs surrendered as well as five strikeouts and 67 strikes in 86 pitches.

The Vanderbilt sophomore also didn't walk a batter.

"I just thought he did a nice job," Corbin said. "You kinda know what you're getting with him."

The bottom of the third saw Troy LaNeve follow up his best performance of the season on Sunday with an opposite field shot over the left-field monster that may have been out without, but was certainly helped by wind effects pushing it out. That six-run inning felt like the breaking point in this one.

LaNeve's shot put Vanderbilt up 5-0. The Commodores went up 6-0 on an RBI groundout by Austin that scored Humphrey, who reached on a walk.

The real damage in that inning came on Camden Kozeal's first career home run, an opposite-field shot that put Vanderbilt up 9-0.

Kozeal started off poorly but seems to be figuring it out after Saturday's walk off and Tuesday's home run.

Indiana State made this one interesting in the fourth as third baseman Mike Sears crushed a ball that cleared the left-field bleachers and gave Indiana State its first three runs of the evening.

Vanderbilt's streak of scoring in every inning continued in the fourth after Jayden Davis got on with a leadoff single to the tune of Morgan Wallen. Vanderbilt put two other baserunners on with a hit by pitch and a walk that set up Humphrey for a triple to center field that occurred largely because of poor defense out there.

It felt as if no lead was safe with the way the ball was hit on Tuesday but a 12-3 lead was a pretty dang good insurance plan.

Indiana State added one more in the sixth but Vanderbilt exploded for seven more in the sixth as it went on to run rule the Sycamores.