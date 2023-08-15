Stackhouse has always had the bodies, but there's a difference between an abundance of bodies and quality depth.

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has always had a loose rotation, if you're on his roster odds are you're gonna see the floor.

The fifth-year coach will have a roster made up of newcomers but seems to feel that he has that quality depth more than he has in the past.

"There's not a gap in talent like we've had in the past. Every day you've got to come in and compete and fight for minutes," Stackhouse said.

Vanderbilt has a few known commodities in Ezra Manjon, Tyrin Lawrence, Colin Smith and Paul Lewis as well as a few transfers in Evan Taylor, Tasos Kamateros and Ven-Allen Lubin that are essentially rotation locks. That's seven. Not seven superstars, but at the very least seven experienced guys that Stackhouse trusts. Maybe Lee Dort becomes the eighth piece.

Having eight pieces, give or take, that play every night is fine. Vanderbilt's had that in the past, though. If it were just those eight, Vanderbilt would still likely experience a similar drop-off to what its had in the past. The key to evening out the roster lies in Vanderbilt's 38th-ranked freshman class.

Despite signing five scholarship players, that's Stackhouse's lowest rated class since the 2020 cycle. The ranking is also a far cry from 2022's ninth-ranked group.

Guess what? That doesn't matter anymore. What matters now is whether those freshmen can fill practical roles.

They'll certainly have the opportunity to do that, not only because of Stackhouse's expanded rotation but also because Vanderbilt needs them. Maybe not in long spurts and maybe it won't need any of them to be stars, Stackhouse and staff will need something from that group.

Maybe that's Isaiah West taking some ballhandling responsibilities here or there, maybe it's Carter Lang stepping in and doing some dirty work or perhaps it's Jason Rivera-Torres coming in and scoring in bunches when Vanderbilt needs a spark.

It feels as if Rivera-Torres will be the freshman that gives Vanderbilt the most, the 6-foot-7 wing has piled up rave reviews this summer and received a bode of confidence when he was put out in front of the media. That doesn't often happen with Vanderbilt freshmen.

It's probably safe to assume that Rivera-Torres can give Vanderbilt something, the bigger questions pertain to how much. Can he be good enough to be a starter by the end of the year? Is he just a 3-and-D guy or can he be a playmaker? Is his body far enough along for him to allow him to be an effective defender?

In any case, it feels as if Rivera-Torres gives Stackhouse another option off the bench. What he gets from the rest of his bench is where there's more gray area.

West comes to mind as the next in line for big minutes. In this case, it's not as easy as just evaluating his skillset, though.

The 6-foot-3 freshman will enter a crowded backcourt room full of old guys, guys who have done it before and guys whose strengths overlap with his. West seems to be ready to give Vanderbilt something, but how does he get on the floor?

A nice starting point is West's playmaking ability, which Stackhouse raved about.

“I think Isaiah’s really been handling the ball well, he’s been distributing. I looked at him more as a two guard or a combo guard but man I think when you watch him he’s been the best player on the floor and he doesn’t have to do it by scoring," the fifth-year coach said last winter.

With Manjon slated to play near 30 minutes a night and Lewis having success as a ballhandler in SEC games, it feels like West may not be able to show that off. Maybe his minutes come as more of an off-guard to give Lawrence a breather. Maybe West's defense becomes the reason for him earning those minutes. It feels as if the 6-foot-3 guard's offense is better suited at point guard, it remains to be seen how those minutes get distributed, though.

That's not to mention Jordan Williams, the Texas A&M transfer that still possesses four years of college eligibility. Williams has plenty to prove but if he's healthy his skillset isn't entirely dissimilar from West's.

Lang also has an interesting dilema on his hands in terms of playing time. The 6-foot-9 freshman sits with three older guys in front of him, one of which being a fifth-year guy with a skillset similar to his.

Stackhouse feels good about Lang's long term outlook but admits; it could be awhile before that shows up consistently.

"Carter Lang is a guy that's really skilled, can handle the ball out on the perimeter, is a good passer out of the post but he's young, he's a freshman. You just don't know what you're gonna get from those guys when the lights come on in Memorial at 7:30 or when you're in a hostile environment," Stackhouse said.

The path for Lang isn't as clear as others' but with Dort's injury, the freshman may have to be thrown into the fire for a few minutes.

Where there's some gray area lies with JaQualon Roberts and Malik Presley, the pair may be the best two athletes on Vanderbilt's roster. Those two possess the type of athleticism that can get them on the floor even if the rest of their skillset isn't quite polished. It feels as if that may be the case for them, as well.

The key for that each of them to cement themselves minutes feels pretty similar; be a capable catch-and-shoot guy as well as a good decision maker. From there, things become possible. That still doesn't factor in Smith, Taylor and Rivera-Torres, who are all slotted in to get minutes.

Maybe Stackhouse gets something from his freshman walk-on Coleson Messer, too. In the fifth-year coaches' eyes, the Texas native "doesn't look like a freshman walk-on" and could push for minutes.

For better or worse, Stackhouse has never shied away from playing his walk-ons. Messer could be a beneficiary of that.

As a whole, it feels like Vanderbilt's freshmen will be beneficiaries of Stackhouse's philosophies, whether they can give him effective minutes in return could say plenty about whether his group gets to where it needs to in year five. The NCAA Tournament.