A 10-0 run over the last 3:06 in the contest pushed Vanderbilt to grab a win on the road over Texas A&M, 49-45.

"I'm really proud of them," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. "I'm proud of their toughness and their grit, we had to make some plays down the stretch and we had to make them, they didn't give us much."

It felt as if Vanderbilt needed this one and it got it. Ralph feels as if this has bigger implications than just what happened on Thursday night, though.

"To come up with a huge win, another road on the road after a really tough few weeks I think is a great momentum builder for our team as we head into this last part of February and we go into March."

Vanderbilt made its first few baskets, but then was held scoreless for just over five minutes. It was able to hold a two point lead to end the quarter.

The second quarter started out perfectly for the Commodores, who made their first four shots and didn't allow the Aggies to hit a field goal until five and a half minutes went by in the second quarter.

After a slow start, Texas A&M countered and went on a 9-0 run to make it a close contest.

Vanderbilt barreled into halftime with a six point lead over Texas A&M, 26-20.

The start of the second half was going poorly for the Commodores. They gave up their lead when they suffered a drought of four and a half minutes.

Vanderbilt made two of its last 12 attempts in the third quarter, but a layup by Jordyn Cambridge would give it the two point lead going into the final 10 minutes.

Despite being down six with under four minutes left in the game, Vanderbilt found a way to pull it out.

The Commodores went on a 10-0 run over 3:06 and did not allow Texas A&M to score for the last 3:36 of the game.

A corner 3-pointer by Iyana Moore gave them the lead, 47-45.

The Aggies went empty handed on offense and had intentionally foul. Jada Brown was sent to the line after the ball was given to her on a big rebound by Sacha Washington.

The guard who had only shot four free throws all season made both attempts at the end of the game. Brown finished with just two points, but Ralph noted that Brown's contributions were far from insignificant.

"I thought a couple players came up huge, specifically Jada Brown with some free throws," Ralph said. "I felt like she did some really great things defensively early on, she's been playing with a lot of confidence."

Vanderbilt came out with a win in College Station for the first time since 1997, 49-45.