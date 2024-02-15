Vanderbilt's late run leads to a win over Texas A&M
A 10-0 run over the last 3:06 in the contest pushed Vanderbilt to grab a win on the road over Texas A&M, 49-45.
"I'm really proud of them," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. "I'm proud of their toughness and their grit, we had to make some plays down the stretch and we had to make them, they didn't give us much."
It felt as if Vanderbilt needed this one and it got it. Ralph feels as if this has bigger implications than just what happened on Thursday night, though.
"To come up with a huge win, another road on the road after a really tough few weeks I think is a great momentum builder for our team as we head into this last part of February and we go into March."
Vanderbilt made its first few baskets, but then was held scoreless for just over five minutes. It was able to hold a two point lead to end the quarter.
The second quarter started out perfectly for the Commodores, who made their first four shots and didn't allow the Aggies to hit a field goal until five and a half minutes went by in the second quarter.
After a slow start, Texas A&M countered and went on a 9-0 run to make it a close contest.
Vanderbilt barreled into halftime with a six point lead over Texas A&M, 26-20.
The start of the second half was going poorly for the Commodores. They gave up their lead when they suffered a drought of four and a half minutes.
Vanderbilt made two of its last 12 attempts in the third quarter, but a layup by Jordyn Cambridge would give it the two point lead going into the final 10 minutes.
Despite being down six with under four minutes left in the game, Vanderbilt found a way to pull it out.
The Commodores went on a 10-0 run over 3:06 and did not allow Texas A&M to score for the last 3:36 of the game.
A corner 3-pointer by Iyana Moore gave them the lead, 47-45.
The Aggies went empty handed on offense and had intentionally foul. Jada Brown was sent to the line after the ball was given to her on a big rebound by Sacha Washington.
The guard who had only shot four free throws all season made both attempts at the end of the game. Brown finished with just two points, but Ralph noted that Brown's contributions were far from insignificant.
"I thought a couple players came up huge, specifically Jada Brown with some free throws," Ralph said. "I felt like she did some really great things defensively early on, she's been playing with a lot of confidence."
Vanderbilt came out with a win in College Station for the first time since 1997, 49-45.
Three quick takes
The last four minutes of the game were the difference
When it mattered most, Vanderbilt played the best it had all night late in the fourth quarter.
The Commodores were able to string together a 10-0 run over 3:06 while holding the Aggies scoreless for the last 3:36 of the game.
During the Texas A&M drought, Vanderbilt forced them to turn the ball over four times, and turn those mistakes into offense.
When Vanderbilt needed to make plays the most, it did.
Vanderbilt figured out how to win ugly
Closing games have been an issue, but the 10-0 run solidified that Vanderbilt figured it out tonight.
Although it got the win, by no means was it pretty.
"It was like a rock fight," Ralph said. "I think it just says that whether or not we're shooting a high percentage I think you're starting to find out what I mean when you say our identity is our defense."
Vanderbilt shot the ball at 32.1% from the field and had just one double-digit scorer tonight, as Khamil Pierre led them in scoring with 11 points.
The Commodores were outshot by four percent and out-rebounded, 39-31.
Despite none of these stats going in their favor, they finished the game with the win. In Ralph's mind, the latter is all that matters.
"I think at the end of the day I don't care what the game looks like."
The Commodores are small, but mighty
It's been apparent that they are one of the smaller teams in the conference, but that does not impact the way that they play defense.
Vanderbilt held Texas A&M to 36% shooting from the field and 28.6% from behind the arc.
It forced Texas A&M to turn the ball over 20 times, with 10 of those turnovers being steals.
The Commodores also took advantage of second chance points and outscored the Aggies, 12-4.