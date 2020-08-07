 Vanderbilt Football - Looking at the Commodores' new 2020 schedule
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 17:25:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Vanderbilt's new 2020 slate

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

On Friday, the SEC revealed the two additional conference opponents for each team that will make up the 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 season.

The Commodores added home game will be against the defending national champions, LSU, who will travel back to Nashville for the second year in-a-row.

Last year, the Tigers throttled the Commodores on West End 66-38 en route to an undefeated 15-0 season and a national title.

Vanderbilt's additional road game will take place in Starkville against Mississippi State and new head coach Mike Leach.

The Commodores last played the Bulldogs back on November 22nd of 2014 and lost 51-0.

Vandy is also set to host home games versus Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Their road slate also includes Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas A&M.

Dates for the new 2020 schedule will be announced later.

The Commodores have a new 2020 schedule (Photo by: Brent Carden/VandySports.com)
The Commodores have a new 2020 schedule (Photo by: Brent Carden/VandySports.com)

NEW 2020 SCHEDULE:

HOME:

Ole Miss

LSU

South Carolina

Florida

Tennessee

AWAY:

at Missouri

at Mississippi State

at Georgia

at Kentucky

at Texas A&M

PREVIOUS 2020 SCHEDULE:

9/5 - Mercer

9/12 - at Missouri

9/19 - at Kansas State

9/26 - Colorado State

10/3 - at Georgia

10/10 - Ole Miss

10/17 - at Kentucky

10/31 - South Carolina

11/7 - Florida Gators

11/14 - at Texas A&M

11/21 - Louisiana Tech

11/28 - Tennessee

*****

- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn

- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL

- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @CoachDavidSisk, @JAngel_Rivals

- Like us on FACEBOOK

- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}