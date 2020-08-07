On Friday, the SEC revealed the two additional conference opponents for each team that will make up the 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 season.

The Commodores added home game will be against the defending national champions, LSU, who will travel back to Nashville for the second year in-a-row.

Last year, the Tigers throttled the Commodores on West End 66-38 en route to an undefeated 15-0 season and a national title.

Vanderbilt's additional road game will take place in Starkville against Mississippi State and new head coach Mike Leach.

The Commodores last played the Bulldogs back on November 22nd of 2014 and lost 51-0.

Vandy is also set to host home games versus Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Their road slate also includes Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas A&M.

Dates for the new 2020 schedule will be announced later.