The NFL Draft starts tonight, and though no Commodores will come off the board in Round 1, a few could be picked in later rounds, and several more, signed as free agents. Here's a look at what to watch this weekend as it pertains to VU. Players are listed from most to least-likely to be drafted.

Linebacker Oren Burks celebrates a touchdown. John Russell, Vanderbilt University

GOOD SHOT TO BE DRAFTED

OREN BURKS, LINEBACKER

Vandy's Tre Herndon, shown playing his final collegiate game.

TRE HERNDON, CORNERBACK

As a recruit: Another Franklin signee, Herndon was a three-star, 5.5-rated prospect out of Chattanooga-area East Hamilton High School. His VU career: Herndon played all 12 games as a true freshman, registering nine solo tackles and seeing some time on special teams. The next three years, Herndon started every game for Vanderbilt, save the Florida game, which he missed. The last two years, he became a steady-but-not-spectacular corner for the Commodores. He had just two career picks (both as a junior) but led VU in passes defended (11) as a senior. Professional prognosis: There was little reason to believe that Herndon was a potential draft pick, but like Burks, there's been some buzz about him of late. The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported that 20 teams have looked at Herndon privately, and that they see him as "a draft-able prospect." Wilson includes the Texans, who have drafted Cunningham and took former VU corner Andre Hal (still with the team) in the seventh round in 2014, as a team that could draft him late. Gut feeling: Until recently, Herndon seemed more of a run-of-the-mill free agent possibility than someone who could be drafted; he wasn't invited to the Combine and NFL Draft Scout rates him the No. 81 corner in the draft. There's always a need for corners. I wouldn't be shocked if Herndon gets picked in Round 6 or 7, but I suspect he's more a highly-sought free agent, which could be more advantageous since Herndon could pick his own landing spot.



IT PROBABLY WON'T HAPPEN, BUT, SOMEONE COULD TAKE A SEVENTH-ROUND FLIER ON...

NIFAE LEALAO, DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

As a recruit: Lealao, the No. 130 player in the Class of 2014, a 5.9-rated four-star, came to Vandy as one of the highest-regarded prospects in decades. His VU career: Lealao was the rare true freshman to play along the defensive line at VU, though that was as a reserve for nine games. After starting four games as a sophomore, he started 11 of 13 as a junior, then, played in all 12 games as a senior while starting all but one. Coach Derek Mason was fond of saying that Lealao could be as good as he wanted to be. And in a 3-4, defensive linemen don't put up huge stats. But Lealao's career numbers--70 tackles (29 solo), nine stops for loss, 2 1/2 sacks, seven hurries, a blocked kick and three fumble recoveries--left you feeling as if some meat were left on the bone. Professional prognosis: Lealao's measurables--a 5.32 40, and just 17 reps on the bench--were underwhelming, and there are questions about his overall strength. If this and this are accurate, Lealao is likely to be undrafted, though the second is a bit more optimistic. This analysis sees him as a potential practice-squad stash, which is entirely reasonable as at least one organization should see the potential and take him on as a developmental project. Gut feeling: It's hard to see Lealao being selected, but it would be a major surprise if he doesn't get a camp invite, as he's firmly on NFL radars entering the draft.x

RALPH WEBB, RUNNING BACK

As a recruit: Webb's story is well known; despite being a Gainesville, Fla. native, Webb drew exactly one Southeastern Conference offer. Rivals did see the potential, making him a 5.5, three-star recruit. His VU career: Webb redshirted as a freshman, then became a four-year starter. The senior ended his career as the SEC's sixth all-time leading rusher with 4,178 yards. Webb is far and away VU's all-time leading rusher, and also its single-season leader after a 1,283-yard junior campaign. His 35 career touchdowns are also a school record. Webb added 68 catches for 572 yards, making for a school-record 4,750 yards from scrimmage. Professional prognosis: Draft forecasts a year out are wildly inaccurate, but a year ago, there was some talk that Webb could be a third- or fourth-round pick. However, Webb measured just 5-feet, 10 inches and 202 pounds, and though he clocked a 4.49 at VU's Pro Day, that time is a bit inaccurate because what measures 40 yards on VU's indoor practice facility field isn't exactly 40 yards, due to having to squeeze its field slightly to fit inside its regulation indoor track. Add in the fact that Webb's 987 career touches appeared to take their toll. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry, as he had a long run of 38 and didn't break as many tackles as he once did. That's why you're not seeing Webb's name in current mock drafts. Gut feeling: I'd be surprised to see Webb's name called, though I wouldn't totally rule it out. Webb's career success is well-documented, and it just takes one team willing to call his name. I'd be shocked not to see him get a camp invite. Webb is an unselfish, team-first guy who's well-liked and respected by everyone, and was willing to play some special teams in college. Teams sometimes find room for a guy who is smart and works hard, plus, Webb can block a bit and will always give you his best.



BEST OF THE REST: LIKELY UN-DRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNEES

As a 3-4 defensive end, Jonathan Wynn (85 career tackles, 10 stops, 4.5 sacks) didn't put up terrific numbers, but NFL people know who he is and some see him as a diamond-in-the-rough. Trent Sherfield has some similarities to Webb. He's a leader, he's likable, he works hard and he was a productive college player. With 136 career catches and 1,868 yards receiving, and another 284 rushing, Sherfield has a productive career. He also showed a bit more explosiveness as a senior, coming in to 2017 with five career touchdowns and leaving with 11. Sherfield was a former four-star recruit who was a converted safety, and he's going to work his tail off and not be a distraction. Sherfield will likely be invited to a training camp and could have a shot to stick given his personal attributes. Ryan White finished his career with 195 tackles, three interceptions, and 12 pass break-ups. White was a leader (he was a co-captain for three years) and a solid tackler, and his likely to get an invite.



OTHERS WHO COULD GET A LOOK