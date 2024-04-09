Vanderbilt's offense blew Tuesday night's matchup with Middle Tennessee open en route to a 14-1 midweek win that ended via run rule and Vanderbilt's reserves in the game far before the seventh inning.

Nashville, TENN-- That one was over before you could blink.

Vanderbilt put it on MTSU early and often...

This one felt decided after a seven-run first inning in which Davis Diaz drove in two with a double off of the monster in left field, RJ Austin drove in two with a single and Braden Holcomb as well as Logan Poteet and Jonathan Vastine also picked up an RBI.

MTSU made just one error in the inning but it felt as if its defense didn't do it any favors in the inning.

Vanderbilt poured it on again in the third with an RBI single by Poteet that drove in Diaz, who got on with a walk. Vastine brought in Holcomb to make it 9-1 later in the inning with an RBI single. Holcomb got on earlier in the inning with a single through the third base side.

Austin made it 10-1 with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Calvin Hewett, who walked.

Holcomb ripped another single right under third baseman Gabe Jennings glove to make it 12-1 in the third before an out was recorded.

The Vanderbilt freshman started Tuesday's game off 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Vanderbilt made it 13-1 before the end of the inning. That marked the 13th-straight inning in which Vanderbilt had scored, that streak was ended in the fourth.

Freshman righty Luke Guth made his college debut in the top of the fourth.

Guth left the game after a scoreless, one-hit inning.

Vanderbilt scoring streak ended with quiet fourth and fifth innings but struck again in the sixth on a Matthew Polk sacrifice fly that scored JD Rogers, who got on earlier in the inning with a walk.

Ryan Ginther came out in the seventh and closed it out with a hitless inning to give Vanderbilt its 26th win of the season and third win in a row.