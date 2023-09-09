After all, Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea was formerly on staff at Wake Forest.

Beyond that, the small enrollment, similar colors and alike mindsets also tie the programs together.

The big difference was clear on Saturday, though. Wake Forest is farther along in its process. It proved that last year in a 45-25 win at FirstBank Stadium and it proved it again on Saturday.

That feels applicable in plenty of aspects, including the state of FirstBank stadium's construction vs Allegacy Stadium's crisp, clean feel.

If you're Vanderbilt, it's easy to look across the sideline and think of where Lea's program could go. But it's also easy to look over there and see a team that is a step above Vanderbilt.

Lea can look over and say; that's a team that has a clear identity, is disciplined, makes you earn everything and knows how to win. To some extent his team does, too. But Saturday's loss suggested that Vanderbilt isn't quite at the point that its opponent is.

The talent gap on Saturday didn't seem all that large, where the difference came is that one team avoided making big mistakes and was largely consistent whereas the other team wasn't.

"I believe in our team but we have to play better football,” Lea said.

That explains it well, at some point it just comes down to execution and Vanderbilt didn’t have that Saturday.

Saturday's loss in Winston Salem isn't just a blip on the record, it's a harsh reality that this program still has plenty of steps it has to take in order to be considered successful.

Wake Forest's blueprint is there and Vanderbilt would be wise to follow it.