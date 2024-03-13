Jerry Stackhouse's team finished 2023-24 with a 9-23 record, that's just the third time since 1948 that Vanderbilt finished a season with less than 10 wins.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt did something this season that it hasn't done much in program history. No, not in a good way.

Imagine predicting that this time last year when Vanderbilt was red hot and making its case to the NCAA Tournament committee more compelling each day. Imagine predicting this type of season after Tyrin Lawrence withdrew his name from the transfer portal and got this fanbase going less than 12 months ago.

A few months later, that very fanbase would be energized for a different reason.

It didn't even take a night for it to have a reason to be. As Vanderbilt fell 68-62 to Presbyterian on opening night at Memorial Gymnasium it just felt like this thing was doomed.

There were injuries that night, but that didn't explain the feeling in there. It was eerie and it was dark. November 7th felt like more than just a slip up, it felt foreboding.

The old gym that was the place to be the previous March felt like a shell of itself all season. Outside of last-second upset wins over Florida and Texas A&M, it felt as if the magic that once defined that building was absent.

That's a shame.

It's a shame what all of this has come to. All anyone can think about regarding this program is the job status of its head coach. They aren't wrong for that, that's just the reality of a season like this.

A season in which Vanderbilt finished 201st in the NET and 185th in KenPom while losing the most non-conference games in program history. There's plenty other stats that jarring, but those three tell the story well.

That non-conference record came after Stackhouse's confident remarks at SEC media day.

“We’ve still got competitive teams but it’s teams that we can get away from," the fifth-year coach said. "Do it like everybody else do. When In Rome, do what the Romans do. We’re gonna try to beat the hell out of everybody.”

That moment marked the first flashpoint in a season full of them.

First it was Presbyterian, then it was Vanderbilt's brutal trip to Vegas, Colin Smith's season-ending achilles injury, Lee Dort's legal situation, a blowout loss to Boston College and a four-game skid that included losses to three midmajors.

All before SEC play.

The last few months included their fair share of standout moments, as well.

The Commodores' seven-game losing streak to start league play included two blowout losses to Auburn, Jordan Wright getting his revenge and Tennessee fans overtaking Memorial Gymnasium.

Perhaps that wasn't even the worst moment against that Tennessee team.

That may have come in Knoxville as Vanderbilt trailed by as much as 41 on the way to a 35-point loss. That wasn't a surprise to many.

"We're not on the level of Tennessee right now," Stackhouse said after the game.

The coach who never seemed defeated looked and sounded defeated that night.

That feeling popped up a few weeks later as Kentucky completed its season sweep over Vanderbilt, as well.

"Everybody knows it's not the year that we wanted," Stackhouse said on his postgame radio hit. "We had much better, higher expectations for the season. And I still feel that no matter who was out, we still should have won some games."

That quote pretty well defines the season.

This was the year for Stackhouse to put it all to rest. This was the year that he was supposed to take the next step and get his team into the NCAA Tournament.

That wasn't the case, though. In fact it was the opposite. By SEC Tournament time this team wasn't ready to make a run. It was just ready for this to end.

His team didn't have the interior presence it needed, it didn't shoot above 40% from 3-point range in a game the entire season and it finished 344th in field goal percentage.

All that doesn't happen because of bad luck or injury. It's a result of things much bigger than that.

As the saying goes, "when you lose a buy game, you generally have much bigger problems than losing a buy game."

Vanderbilt lost three.

There's something wrong with the way this program operates. It's hard to argue that after a season like this.

That's the kind of season it was. One that needs to be a catalyst for change.

Doing this again is similar to the definition of insanity.

How much change Vanderbilt actually makes is yet to be seen. What happens in the fallout of a season like this could be program defining, though.

Is this program going to be about action steps towards winning? Or is it going to be about excuse making?

What this program chooses to be about in the next few weeks will define the product it puts out for a long time.

That product can't be on the level it was this season. It just can't...