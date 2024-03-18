That may not have been enough to adequately convey the feelings that Corbin has on what his veteran catcher has provided while starting 20 of Vanderbilt's 21 games this season.

Nashville, TENN-- Tim Corbin brought out all the terms in the book to describe Alan Espinal's development.

"He's a soldier," Corbin said on Sunday afternoon. "He's tough. He's a tough kid. Love him. Just love everything about him. He just brings it every day."

Espinal seems to have been a breath of fresh air for the veteran coach.

"You can make as many of those kids as you want to. As a coach those are the kids that keep you in coaching for a long period of time."

It's not only Espinal's intangibles that have been refreshing for Corbin, it's also been his production.

Espinal picked up the SEC player of the week award after going 10-for-16 in Vanderbilt's games against Indiana and Auburn with a homer, six RBI and five walks.

"I just think he's come so far," Corbin said. "In the time that I've been here he's one of the most improved players that I've seen and he deserves it because he really works hard. He puts a lot of time and effort into it."

It's early, but Espinal's numbers back Corbin's insinuation.

The senior catcher has a team-leading .400 average, a .495 OBP and is slugging .690. All three would be career high's by a significant amount if the season were to end today.

Espinal also has a career high in walks just 21 games into the season.

"He handles the strike zone so much better," Corbin said of Espinal this season as opposed to past seasons. "If he is sitting on pitches he doesn't just automatically swing, it has to be in the zone for him to get off a swing."

The guy who Corbin called Vanderbilt's "soldier" has lived up to that bill thus far and his helped himself out down the line immensely.