It felt like a week like that wouldn't end that way.

The implications outside of the pride of the rivalry were minimal, but it felt as if a week like that would have a better finish for a team like Vanderbilt.

Not to that team. Not after what Vanderbilt had done to get here.

No. 1 Tennessee ended Vanderbilt's run in Hoover that started with three significant wins for its momentum and NCAA Tournament standing on Saturday while taking the season series against the Commodores.

With the loss, Vanderbilt will leave Hoover with an ending that feels unsatisfying.

Luckily for the Commodores, that ending doesn't define their week or their season.

That will come next week, which Vanderbilt is set up significantly better for than it was a week ago. This time last week, Vanderbilt's regional streak seemed to be as up in the air as it'd ever been.

"A week ago when we were standing in the middle of the field when Kentucky was celebrating like it was a damn presidential inauguration I felt like 'woah this is a low point," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. "Since then I feel like there's been some pretty good energy amongst the group. They're a good bunch of guys to coach and I really enjoy it and I hope it lasts awhile."

After Vanderbilt's Tuesday win over Florida, Wednesday win over Tennessee and Thursday win over Mississippi State it feels like the bigger question is whether it will be a two or a three seed in the tournament.

There's barely even a question at this point, Vanderbilt will be playing in a regional next weekend and if this week was any indication it will have a chance once it gets there.

"I'm leaving this tournament very confident about our group right now," Corbin said.

Especially with what it got on Saturday with Jayden Davis' pinch hitting appearance and Ethan McElvain's scoreless inning.

Saturday was a bitter ending for Corbin's team, but it feels as if has a chance to put that behind them and do something with their season that didn't seem likely a week ago.

Vanderbilt exits Hoover in a better place than where it came in to it.