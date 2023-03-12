The Commodores will face off against Yale at 8pm central on Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt found out just hours ago that it won't be in the NCAA Tournament but on Tuesday night it found out that its season isn't yet over.

Yale finished 21-8 and 10-4 in league play after losing the Ivy League championship to Princeton on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs won the Ivy League regular season title but failed to get the league's autobid.

Junior forward Matt Knowling leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 14.2 points per game while shooting 62.7% from the field.

With a win on Tuesday, the Commodores will face the winner of Michigan and Toledo's Tuesday-night matchup.

Clemson, UAB, Southern Miss, and Morehead State are also in the Commodores' region of the bracket. The Commodores lost to Southern Miss and blew out Morehead State earlier this season.

Vanderbilt will have one last opportunity to finish the season with positive momentum despite its lack of an NCAA Tournament bid.