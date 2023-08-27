The Commodores were good enough to top Hawaii, but showed off plenty of its deficiencies in the process.

Vanderbilt escaped with a win on Saturday night but frankly, it needs better.

Saturday night's performance was fine, but it felt like the football equivalent of C's get degrees. Maybe they do in classrooms around the SEC, but the football equivalent doesn't get it done.

Not against Alabama, not against Tennessee, maybe not against any other Southeastern Conference teams either.

It's just week zero and a rain delay likely took some pep out of Clark Lea's team but Hawaii isn't a team that should hang around like it did for much of Saturday night.

"I want to see a certain style of play for an entire 60 minutes, and I thought we weren't able to do that today," Lea said.

Timmy Chang's team has taken a step forward but shouldn't be making things interesting late in the fourth quarter. Maybe in year one or two of the rebuild, but that can't be the case anymore. Not if Vanderbilt wants to get where it goes.

This program has to win on the margins and it didn't do that on Saturday night. Sloppy plays like that won't fly for long, they almost didn't on Saturday night. Lea acknowledges that.

"It was a sloppy game. We were fortunate to come away with a win," the third-year head coach said. "Good teams are consistent in their energy, consistent in their execution. We're not there yet. We're disappointed because we know we can play better."

Saturday night's performance can't be the standard, rather it should be an outlier. If it's not, Vanderbilt won't sniff a bowl game. A performance like that makes beating any power-five team difficult.

Heck, it was difficult for Vanderbilt to beat Hawaii.

It took something that Lea values immensely, grit.

Saturday feels like the definition of it. Vanderbilt waited out a rain delay that lasted nearly two hours, was far from its best and still pulled out a win. That says something about his group, what may say more is how it let Hawaii hang around, though.

Vanderbilt has to take a step forward to hit its ultimate goal. Saturday night wasn't enough. The win kept Vanderbilt on track but left plenty to be desired.



