It doesn't seem to be going that way anymore, though.

Hoover, AL-- The trend line seemed to be heading downward for Vanderbilt as it exited the regular season with four-straight series losses.

Vanderbilt has now won three-straight games and seems to have some confidence as well as some momentum.

"I think getting hot at the right time is always good. I think that we only have our best baseball ahead of us," Vanderbilt shortstop Jonathan Vastine said. "As an offense, we're playing loose. We're enjoying every moment of it, and we're not putting too much pressure on each other."

That showed on Wednesday as Vanderbilt went for 13 runs, 15 hits and three homers against No. 1 Tennessee.

Those numbers included big days from Vanderbilt's feature guys as well as performance from the rest of the lineup.

"Just good contributions from them all," Corbin said. "It's just team at-bats, just being able to play in conjunction with one another."

Corbin attributes that largely to the confidence that his group possesses.

Well, it's all about the guys. It's all about how they feel about themselves," the veteran coach added when asked about Vastine's comments. "Confidence for any human being is what you think of yourself and what your perception is."

That confidence has led to a loose team.

"I think now it's almost like, okay, let's go play and have fun," Corbin said. "That's really how we came into the tournament. It wasn't a must thing for us."

As Corbin's team embraces looseness, it has picked up results.

Those results could parlay themselves into something significant if this keeps trending the way it is.